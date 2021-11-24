On This Day In 2019: India Win First Day-Night Test At Home Vs Bangladesh

On this day, two years ago in 2019, Virat Kohli-led Team India played their first-ever day-night Test match against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium of Kolkata. Kohli and co. won that match by an innings and 46 runs in just three days. Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque opted to bat first after winning the toss in the memorable match.

However, his plan to bat first backfired as Indian seamers, especially Ishant Sharma, wreaked havoc on Bangladesh’s batting line-up with their lethal bowling. Ishant picked five wickets in the first innings of the match while conceding just 22 runs as India bundled out Bangladesh for 106 runs in 30.3 overs.

Other than Ishant, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami also starred with the ball as they chipped in with three and two wickets, respectively. Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam was the top scorer for the visiting side in their first innings. He scored 29 runs off 52 balls with the help of five boundaries.

In reply, Indian skipper Virat Kohli smashed 136 runs off 194 balls as the host posted a respectable total of 347 runs for the loss of nine wickets before declaring their innings. It was Kohli’s record 27th century in the longest format of the game. Interestingly, Kohli has not scored a single hundred since his monstrous knock in that game.

Apart from Kohli, India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara (55 runs off 105 balls) and Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (51 runs off 69 balls) also contributed with the bat.

For Bangladesh, Ebadot Hossain and Al-Amin Hossain picked three wickets each while Abu Jayed and Taijul Islam bagged two and one wickets respectively.

Bangladesh batters failed to rise on the occasion even in their second innings as they lost four wickets inside 13 runs. However, after that, Mushfiqur Rahim (74) and Mahmudullah (39 runs off 41 balls) tried to steady tourists’ innings by snitching up a 69-run stand for the fifth wicket before the latter got retired hurt.

Eventually, India bowled out Bangladesh for just 195 runs to register a massive win. Umesh starred with the ball for India in the second innings, picking up five wickets for 53 runs. Ishant also bagged four wickets in the third innings of the match.

