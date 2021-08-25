On This Day in 2019: Jasprit Bumrah, Ajinkya Rahane Star as India Defeat West Indies by 318 Runs

On this day, August 25, 2019, India registered one of their biggest away wins in terms of runs as the visitors registered a 318-run victory, courtesy of Jasprit Bumrah’s remarkable 5/7 in the second innings of the match, bundling out West Indies for 100 runs. The Virat Kohli-led side inflicted a solid injury in the first Test of the two-match series and other than Bumrah’s fantastic spells with the ball, Ajinkya Rahane found his rhythm as well, scoring a century in Test cricket after two years.

The conditions were perfect for bowlers and Bumrah made the most of the opportunity as the pacer, on playing his 10th Test match, became the fastest pacer to take 50 Test wickets. India demolished West Indies after setting up a target of 419, and leading the Indian attacking unit, Bumrah led from the front and delivered.

Starting with Day 1, West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. While India were still finding the right pair to open, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal opened, which saw Agarwal depart for 5. Cheteshwar Pujara followed suit after being dismissed for 2, leaving India at 7/2 in 4.6 overs.

The Indian skipper came on, but could not hang on for long after being dismissed for 9 and India were 25/3. Rahul hung on along with Ajinkya Rahane, who played defensively before switching to offense. The Indian vice-captain scored a vital 81 before departing. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scored a gritty half-century before India could be bowled out for 297.

West Indies did fight back, however, no batsman was able to score a half-century, with Roston Chase’s 48 being the highest in the Windies innings. The hosts were bowled out for 222, with Ishant Sharma claiming a fine fifer, registering figures of 5/43.

India stepped up their game this time in the second innings as the top order provided needful runs before Kohli and Rahane could take charge. India were 81/3 as the captain and his deputy started their bombardments on the West Indies. Kohli scored his half-century before being dimsised, whereas Rahane hung on and went on to score a classy century, a ton being scored after two years in Test cricket. Vihari was once again vital for India and scored an important 93 before India declared at 343/7, setting a 419-run target for the hosts to chase.

It was a disaster for the hosts as India were going through wickets and there was no stopping Bumrah as he ripped apart the Windies line-up. Along with Bumrah, Ishant claimed three wickets followed by Shami claiming two. Bumrah registered figures of 5/7 as India bowled out West Indies for 100, winning the first Test by 318 runs, their biggest overseas win in terms of runs. India went on to win the two-match series 2-0.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here