On This Day in 2019: MS Dhoni's Run-out Ended India's World Cup Campaign | Watch

THIS DAY ION 2019: Virat Kohli’s ambitions of lifting the much-coveted ICC trophy suffered a big jolt as Team India suffered an 18-run defeat against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final. The rain-interrupted first semi-final commenced on July 9 and it eventually came to an end a day later.

As India suffered a heartbreaking defeat against New Zealand three years back, it is time to recall what unfolded during the thrilling semi-final clash.

Winning the toss, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson had decided to bat first. The decision initially appeared to be a wrong one as the Kiwis lost their opening batters with just 69 runs on the board.

"Oh direct hit! Is this the World Cup? It's Martin Guptill! Is this the final!?" Just one word to describe Ian Smith's commentary in those nervy final moments of #INDvNZ – Passionate. #CWC19 | #BackTheBlackCaps pic.twitter.com/qJ1lzty0zP — ICC (@ICC) July 10, 2019

Skipper Williamson (67 runs off 95 balls) and Ross Taylor (74 runs off 90 deliveries) exhibited brilliant batting to help their side in overcoming the early jolt. They stitched a solid partnership of 65 runs off 102 balls as New Zealand eventually managed to reach a respectable total of 239 for 8 in 50 overs.

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped three wickets as Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up one wicket each.

The target might have appeared to be an achievable one for India but the overcast conditions and a challenging pitch made it tougher. The match was suspended for the day when the Kiwis were batting at 211 for five in 46.2 overs. The remainder of the match was played a day later on July 10.

The Indian team, during the run chase, suffered a big jolt after losing five wickets scoring just 71 runs. Kiwi fast bowler Matt Henry was ruthless as he managed to bag three quick wickets to put the opposition under huge pressure. Rishabh Pant scored crucial 32 runs but his innings came to a premature end as spinner Mitchell Santner managed to dismiss him in the 23rd over.

With six batsmen back to the dressing room and just 92 runs on the board, a win for India seemed totally impossible. It’s then that MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja stitched a big partnership to bring their side back into game. Dhoni (50 off 72 balls) and Jadeja (77 off 59 balls) put up 116 runs to lift India to 208 for seven.

Trent Boult provided probably the most crucial breakthrough of the match as he dismissed Jadeja in the 48th over. Dhoni’s cameo also proved to be futile after he was run out in the very next over. Kohli’s men were ultimately bundled out for 221 in 49.3 overs.

Kiwi pacer Henry was adjudged Man of the Match for his match-winning bowling display.

