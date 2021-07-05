On This Day in 2019: Rohit Sharma Becomes First Player to Hit 5 Tons in Single World Cup

There was no stopping for India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma during the 2019 World Cup. The opening batsman was in a surreal form with the willow as he smashed as many as five centuries in just eight innings to etch his name in the history of cricket. Rohit holds the record of scoring the most hundreds in a single edition of the World Cup. He leapfrogged Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara who previously held the record by scoring 4 hundred in the 2015 World Cup.

Rohit scored his first four hundred against South Africa, Pakistan, England, and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, it was his century against Sri Lanka in India’s final league game of the 2019 World Cup that helped him write his name in the golden letters in the World Cup history.

The match between India and Sri Lanka saw another delightful performance by the vice-captain. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted a total of 267 runs on the scoreboard in their 50 overs. Angelo Mathews was the highest run-scorer for the island nation with his spectacular knock of 113 runs. Mathews was aptly supported by Lahiru Thirimanne as he added 53 runs to the scoreboard.

However, a target of 268 wasn’t enough for a decorated Indian line-up. India’s opening duo of Rohit and KL Rahul went all guns blazing against Sri Lanka’s feeble bowling unit. The two right-handers stitched a 189-run opening stand in the middle to rule out the opposition from the game completely.

Rohit reached his sixth century of the event by smashing 103 runs off 94 deliveries. His knock included 14 boundaries and two maximums. Meanwhile, it was Rahul who was the highest run-getter for India. Rahul also scored a hundred as he collected 111 runs in 188 deliveries. The exploits by the opening batters ensured that India registered a comfortable victory by seven wickets.

