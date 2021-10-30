On This Day in 2020: Chris Gayle Becomes First Batter to Hit 1000 Sixes in T20 Cricket

The Universe Boss Christopher Henry Gayle on this day in 2020 became the first batter to hit 1000 sixes in T20 cricket. Gayle achieved this feat in a game against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. Hitting 8 sixes in the match, Gayle smashed a lightning-fast 99 from 63 balls to help his team Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) to a total of 185/4. Gayle reached the milestone in game number 410 of his T20 career.

RR’s Karthik Tyagi too unfortunately got into the history books for being the bowler when Gayle hit his 1000th maximum. It was the 7th six of the inning for the destructive batter who sadly was dismissed by Jofra Archer on 99.

Apart from Gayle missing out on a century, another big disappointment was the fact that KXIP lost the game by 7 wickets with 15 balls left in the game.

The southpaw has the most number of sixes in T20 cricket followed by his teammate Kieron Pollard who is around 300 sixes behind the Universe Boss. The third on the list is also from the West Indies in Andre Russel.

Gayle was also 6th on the list for the most number of sixes in the 2020 season. The stat becomes even remarkable when you realize that he hit the 23 sixes in just 7 matches which were exactly half the matches the other batters on the list above him played that season. Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan with 30 sixes hit the most maximums.

In all IPL seasons though, the universe boss rules the list for hitting the most number of sixes with 357 sixes from 142 matches. The legend West Indian is also the highest run-getter in T20s with 14,000 plus runs again followed by Kieron Pollard who has 11,000 plus runs.

