On This Day in 2020: MS Dhoni Announces International Retirement

On a calm August 15th evening in 2020, MS Dhoni left the cricketing world in shock announcing retirement from limited-overs cricket in his inimitable style.

The man who led India to glory at the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy silently walked away from international cricket, nearly seven years after his quit playing Tests. The former Indian captain drew curtains on his extraordinary international career.

Dhoni was on sabbatical from international cricket since India’s loss to New Zealand at the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final. With a 16-word Instagram post accompanied by a video that was a compilation of some of his best moments while playing for India, he made the announcement.

The 4.07-minute video was set to the background song of a popular Bollywood song - Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar from Kabhie Kabhie .

“Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 19:29 hrs consider me retired,” Dhoni’s Instagram post caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

There was no farewell match, a retirement ceremony, or speech from the man who led India to two of its three World Cups titles. Widely regarded as one of the best finishers to have played the game, Dhoni walked away with 4,876 Test runs, 10,773 ODI runs, and 1617 T20I runs, and a bucket full of individual and team trophies.

While Dhoni’s stint in international cricket has ended, the veteran is still an integral part of the Indian Premier League as he captains his franchise Chennai Super Kings.

There was another player too who chose to time his retirement along with Dhoni.

Within a few minutes of Dhoni shocker, Suresh Raina too announced he is bidding adieu to international cricket.

Just like Dhoni, Raina also shared a picture featuring him, Dhoni, and other CSK players to announce his big decision. “It was nothing but lovely playing with you MS Dhoni. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you, India. Jai Hind,” Raina wrote on his Instagram account.

And like Dhoni, he too continues represent CSK in IPL.

The duo will be back in action from September 19 in UAE when the second leg of the T20 league resumes.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here