On This Day in 2020: Stuart Broad Claims 500th Test wicket, Joins Elite Club

On July 28, 2020, Stuart Broad created history as he became the fourth pacer in Test cricket to claim 500 wickets. Broad became the second Englishman after Jimmy Anderson and the fourth pacer to breach the 500 mark. The English pacer claimed his 500th wicket in West Indies tour of England last summer, claiming the prized wicket of Kraigg Braithwaite on Day 5 of the third Test at Old Trafford. It was a historic breach as not many have been able to reach the mark, especially in Test cricket.

Broad became the fourth pacer to reach 500 Test wickets after West Indies’ Courtney Walsh (519), Australia’s Glenn McGrath (563) and England’s Jimmy Anderson (617). While Anderson is way ahead at the moment, Broad has added 23 Test wickets since breaching the mark, that too in 148 Test matches.

In the all-time Test wicket takers, Broad is sixth on the illustrious list with Walsh at seventh. Ranked first is the Sri Lankan legend, claiming a staggering 800 wickets in 133 Test matches played. In second comes in Australia’s Shane Warne, claiming 708 wickets. In third comes in India’s ‘Jumbo’, Anil Kumble with 619 wickets, followed by Anderson (617) at fourth and McGrath (563) at fifth. Only seven players in Test history have been able to reach 500 Test wickets.

It was a memorable Test match for Broad as the spearhead claimed another ten-for and registered figures of 6/31 in the first innings and 4/36 in the second innings of the third Test match against West Indies. Bowling with seam movement, the Windies batsmen were left dumbfounded. England battered the visitors as the hosts (369 & 226/2d) beat West Indies (197 & 129) by 269 runs. Broad claimed 15 wickets in the series despite missing out the first Test.

Broad was adjudged as the player of the match and the player of the series as well. Just another award to add to his decorated trophy cabinet and career. Broad made his debut for England in December, 2007 against Sri Lanka. Chaminda Vaas was his first wicket and since then, Broad has only been adding wickets to his collection.

In Test cricket so far, Broad has claimed 523 wickets in 148 matches which include 18 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls, with a best figure of 8/15 in a single innings. In white-ball cricket, Broad has played 121 ODI matches and has taken 178 wickets which includes only one fifer and a best figure of 5/23. In T20Is, the England pacer has played 56 matches for England, claiming 65 wickets and a best figure of 4/24.

Since 2016 onwards, Broad was reserved only for Test cricket along with veteran Jimmy Anderson. At the age or 35, Broad is doing just fine as he continues to terrorize batsmen with his seam. All eyes will be on the veteran bowlers this summer as England host India in a five-match Test series, commencing from August 4 onwards.

