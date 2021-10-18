On This Day in 2020: When Kings XI Punjab Won the First Double Super Over in IPL History

18 October, 2020 is engraved in history as one of the most thrilling days in IPL history with two back-to-back matches went into the super over with one of them giving a result after two super overs between the two teams. While Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders also played a super-over the same afternoon, it was the evening clash between the Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab that broke all roofs of excitement with scores getting tied not just in the match but also in the first super over.

Coming in to bat after winning the toss, Mumbai Indians put up a total of 176 runs for 6 wickets, with the help of a half-century from Wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock, and a quick-fire cameo from Kieron Pollard in the end. In response, Punjab with a blistering 51-ball 77 from their skipper KL Rahul reached the total but could not surpass it as Trent Boult defended 8 runs in the last over.

FIRST SUPER OVER:

Jasprit Bumrah who had the best figures of 24 for 3 for Mumbai in the game, was handed the ball to contain Punjab skipper KL Rahul and hard-hitter Nicholas Pooran. Rahul took a single off the first ball and Pooran came on strike who could not do much and got out on the second ball.

Deepak Hooda came out next who had just played an unbeaten knock of 23 off 16 balls but he too could not help the team much. With Rahul getting out on the last ball, KXIP could only manage 5 runs.

In response, Mohammad Shami had to play a key role to defend the runs against the MI openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock. With Shami bowling a tight line, MI could get only 4 runs in the first 5 balls. With 2 required off the last ball, de Kock, in an attempt to take the victory run, fell short of the crease and the scores in the tie-breaker too were tied at 5-5.

SECOND SUPER OVER:

Adhering to ICC rules, meant there was going to be another super over where none of the batters or bowlers who played the first super-over could be reused. Earlier, the winner would be decided on boundary count but the rule changed after it got massive criticism post the ICC 2019 World Cup finals where England won against New Zealand on boundary count.

Mumbai Indians came in to bat first in the second super-over. It was up to Chris Jordan to restrict Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard at a low total and he does a good job by keeping the total to 11/1 in 6 balls.

Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle take the initiative to take their side home with Boult, who defended 8 in the 20th over of the game, given the ball. Chris Gayle hits a 6 off the very first ball and takes a single on the next making it super easy for Mayank Agarwal to finish the match. With two consecutive boundaries off the 3rd and 4th ball, Agarwal wins the historic game for Kings XI Punjab.

Here are the visuals of the historic winning moment:

What a victory for @lionsdenkxip. They win on second Super Over.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/rT9WpB8gi4— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 18, 2020

Earlier in the day, KKR too had defeated the SRH in a super over chasing the 3-run-target in a super over chasing the –run-target after a tie between the teams on 163.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here