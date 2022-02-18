On This Day in 2021: Chris Morris Becomes Most Expensive Player in IPL Auction

February 18, 2021, must hold a special place in South Africa’s decorated all-rounder Chris Morris’ life. It is no surprise that the IPL franchises are always eager to include seam all-rounders in their teams. All the buyers are always looking out for the players who can bowl good inswingers and yorkers both in the powerplay and death overs along with smacking sixes while batting in the middle-order.

Former South African cricketer Morris was one such player to go under the hammer last year ahead of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League. The all-rounder was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after IPL 2020. However, the franchise was again interested in buying back the cricketer in the auction.

They were involved in an intense bidding war with as many as three other franchises namely Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, and Punjab Kings. Though all the franchises were ready to shell out a whopping amount to acquire the services of Morris, it was Rajasthan Royals who had the last laugh.

The 2008-champion broke the bank to make Morris wear the pink jersey. The all-rounder became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League after he was bought for Rs 16.25 crore. Morris surpassed the record made by Pat Cummins who was given Rs 15.5 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2020.

Notably, Morris played for Rajasthan during the 2015 edition and ended up picking 13 wickets. As far as his performance in IPL 2021 is concerned, he failed to justify his hefty paycheck. The Pretoria-born ended up with only 67 runs at an average of 13.40 and a strike rate of 136.73. The cricketer also picked 15 wickets at an economy rate of 9.17.

2021 was the last year for the South African all-rounder in the tournament as he announced his retirement from all formats of the game.

