On This Day in 2021: India Beat England to Qualify for Inaugural Cricket World Test Championship Final

On this day, a year ago, the Indian men’s cricket team qualified for the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final after a convincing innings victory over England in the final game of the four-match series, in Ahmedabad. With this win, India wrapped up the series 3-1. New Zealand were the first team to qualify for the 2021 WTC final while Australia finished at the third spot followed by England.

India came to the fourth Test after taking an unbeaten lead of 2-1 in the series. However, they need to draw or win the final Test to qualify for the inaugural summit clash.

After winning the toss, England skipper Joe Root opted to bat first. Root’s decision soon backfired as English openers failed to counter Axar Patel’s bowling on the turning track of Motera.

The England openers Zak Crawley (9 runs) and Dom Sibley (2 runs) were sent back to the pavilion inside 15 runs by Patel. The two were soon joined by Root who departed after scoring just 5 runs. Thereafter, India bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals to bowl out England for 205 runs.

Ben Stokes top-scored for his side with 55 runs while Dan Lawrence managed to phish out 46.

Patel finished the first innings with four wickets while R Ashwin bagged three. Mohammed Siraj picked two wickets and Washington Sundar contributed with one.

In reply to England’s 205, India scored 365/10 in 114.4 during the second innings of the match, courtesy of a blistering hundred by Rishabh Pant. Pant scored 101 runs off 118 balls with the help of 13 fours and two sixes. Sundar remained unbeaten at 96. Stokes picked four wickets while Jimmy Anderson contributed with three scalps.

England fared even worse during their second innings as they managed just 135/10 to concede the match by an innings and 25 runs.

Lawrence scored a fighting fifty for England but it was not enough while Root scored 30 runs. Other than these two, no England batter was able to cross the mark of 15 runs.

Patel and Ashwin picked five wickets each.

It must be noted that India lost the WTC final by eight wickets to New Zealand.

