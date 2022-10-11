On This Day in 2021: Ireland's Amy Hunter Breaks Mithali Raj's Record to Become Youngest ODI Centurion

ON THIS DAY IN 2021: For Indian cricket fans, October 11 will always remain a memorable yet bittersweet day from last year. Ireland batter Amy Hunter had broken one of former India skipper Mithali Raj’s world records on October 11, 2021.

The Irish batter became the youngest cricketer to score a century in ODIs on this day last year, which happened to coincide with her 16th birthday. She also became the first player to score a ton on her birthday in any format of women’s international cricket.

The history making moment! 🙌 Amy Hunter strikes a four to become the youngest centurion in Women’s one-day international cricket. 🏏☘️ Just listen to what it means.👏@HanleyEnergy | #BackingGreen☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/Ht16kpyYnO — Ireland Women’s Cricket (@IrishWomensCric) October 11, 2021

Hunter’s unbeaten knock of 121, which comprised eight boundaries, helped Ireland in reaching a mammoth total of 312/3 in 50 overs against Zimbabwe. Ireland had eventually managed to restrict Zimbabwe to 227. Hunter had also won the player of the match award for her sublime knock.

A win in the fourth ODI had helped Ireland Women in sealing the series 3-1. Hunter was only 15 when she made her international debut. With her splendid innings last year, she became just the fourth woman to hit a century in the fifty-over format for Ireland.

Previously, the record for the youngest woman cricketer to hit an ODI century was held by Mithali Raj. The former India captain, at the age of 16 years and 205 days, had scored a century against Ireland over two decades ago in 1999.

It is interesting to note that the record for the youngest male cricketer to become the ODI centurion has remained intact since 1996. Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi became the youngest cricketer to score a century in ODI cricket at the age of 16 years and 217 days. Afridi had pulled off a brilliant innings of 102 against Sri Lanka to achieve this sensational feat.

Mithali Raj has multiple records to her name. Mithali is the leading run-getter in women’s ODIs. She is also one of the only two women to have crossed the 10,000 run-mark in international cricket. Mithali is also one of the only two women cricketers to have played more than 200 matches in ODIs. Mithali had ended her 23-year-long glorious career earlier this year in June after she announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket.

