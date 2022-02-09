On This Day in 2021: Joe Root Becomes Only Cricketer to Score Double-century in 100th Test

On this day in 2021, the talismanic England skipper Joe Root played his 100th Test match for his national team. He made the special Test appearance for England against India in Chennai during their all format tour of the country. Root scored a magnificent double hundred on his special day to make the occasion even more momentous. He is the only player in the history of the game to notch up a double hundred in his 100th Test appearance.

Riding on Root’s incredible knock, England defeated India by 227 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series. However, England lost the next three games on the trot to concede the series 1-3.

Batting first, England posted a mammoth total of 578 runs on the loss of ten wickets in 190.1 overs, courtesy of Root’s 218-run knock. The English captain’s knock came off 377 balls and was laced with 19 fours and two sixes.

Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes also made valuable contributions of 87 and 82 runs, respectively.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets each while Ishant Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem shared four wickets between them.

In response, India managed 337 runs before getting bundled out in the first innings. Rishabh Pant (91 runs off 88 balls) top-scored for India. Dom Bess picked four wickets while giving away 76 runs. James Anderson, Jofra Archer and Jack Leach picked two wickets each.

India bowled out England for 178 runs in their second innings. Root again shone for his side with 40 runs off 32 balls. Ashwin was the pick of the bowler from India during England’s second innings. He bagged six wickets while giving away 61 runs. Nadeem picked two wickets while Ishant and Bumrah bagged one wicket each.

Chasing 420 runs for the win, the Indian team collapsed after putting up 192 runs, and in the process lost the match by 227 runs. Kohli scored 72 runs off 104 balls. Leach picked four wickets while Anderson contributed with three scalps.

