On This Day in 2021: New Zealand's Ajaz Patel Takes 10 Wickets in an Innings Against India in Mumbai

ON THIS DAY IN 2021: The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has been a witness to many historical events. From MS Dhoni’s World Cup winning six in 2011 to Sachin Tendulkar’s last game for India, the ground has seen it all. One such unusual feat in the game of cricket unfolded here last year when New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel became the only third bowler in the history of cricket to take a 10-wicket haul in an innings.

After drawing the first Test in Kanpur, New Zealand and India arrived in Mumbai in hopes to clinch the series with a win. Winning the toss, the Indian skipper had no second thoughts about choosing to bat first. Openers Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill took India to a decent start adding 80 runs on the board for the first wicket.

Kane Williamson tossed the ball to Ajaz Patel who proved his skipper’s confidence right by dismissing Gill at 44. New Zealand got their first breakthrough and Patel ensured that he brought his team back into the game. The left-arm spinner quickly sent Cheteswar Pujara and Virat Kohli back to the pavilion on ducks.

Patel finished the day with one more wicket before India finished the day’s play at 221 for 4. Mayank Agarwal scored 120, leading the charge of India’s batten in the match.

Only the third bowler to claim all 10 wickets in an innings in the history of Test cricket 🔥Take a bow, Ajaz Patel!

When play resumed on Day 2, Ajaz Patel took things forward from where he had left the previous evening. While other Kiwi bowlers struggled in front of Indian batters, Patel picked the wickets of Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandra Ashwin on consecutive deliveries, to pick six wickets in the innings.

While Mayank Agarwal continued taking on other Kiwi bowlers, he played Patel with alertness before the left-arm spinner finally got him. Agarwal was caught behind trying to play Patel’s delivery on backfoot. It was then just a matte roof time before the New Zealand spinner piled the remaining Indian wickets to complete his 10-wicket haul and joined the elite club that included India’s Anil Kumble (against Pakistan in 1999) and England off-spinner Jim Laker (in 1956 against Australia).

However, New Zealand battered failed to build on the terrific performance by the off-spinner and the team was bowled out at just 62 while chasing India’s 325.

India returned to pose 276 in the second innings and won the game by 372 runs after bundling up the Kiwis for 167 for the second time in the match. Ajaz Patel, who had spent his early years in Mumbai before moving to New Zealand, picked 4 four more wickets in the second innings and finished his maiden outing at Wankhede with 14 wickets.

