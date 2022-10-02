On This Day in 2021: Playing With Pink Ball, India, Australia Play Out a Draw In Their First Ever Test Match in 15 Years

The day-night Test match played at the Carrara Oval in Queensland back in 2021 was undoubtedly a landmark event in the history of Indian women’s cricket. It was the first-ever day-night Test match played by the India women’s cricket team. The Mithali Raj-led side had faced Australia Women in the contest. The iconic Test match had kicked off on this day two years back. It was also the first Test match played between the two teams in 15 years.

Also Read: ‘He Has Been Absolutely Fantastic for the Franchise He Plays For’-Rahul Dravid All Praise for ‘Mentally Strong’ India Bowler

Australia skipper Meg Lanning’s decision to bat first backfired as Team India earned a solid start. Australia spinner Sophie Molineux dismissed Shafali Varma in the 26th over to break a crucial partnership of 93 runs.

India’s other opening batter Smriti Mandhana showcased her terrific batting to score a century in the first innings. Mandhana smashed 22 boundaries and one six to score 122. Later, all-rounder Deepti Sharma pulled off a fine knock of 66 to help India reach a solid total.

Also Read: IND vs SA 2022, 2nd T20I Preview: India Eye Rare Series Win Over South Africa in Guwahati

The visitors declared their first innings after registering a huge total of 377/8. For Australia, Ellyse Perry, Stella Campbell and Sophie Molineux picked up two wickets each in the first innings.

Australia, in second innings, suffered an early blow after veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami sent Beth Mooney back to the dressing room in the seventh over. Australia all-rounder Perry excelled with the bat in first innings and successfully averted the initial scare. Perry hit nine boundaries to score an unbeaten 68. Ashleigh Gardner scored a much-needed half century and stitched a crucial 89-run partnership along with Perry.

Australia skipper Lanning surprisingly announced declaration with 241 runs on the board.

Shafali Varma scored a half century in second innings and helped India in reaching a total of 135 in 37 overs. Mithali Raj’s timely declaration in second innings set a challenging target of 272 for Australia.

India did manage to put Australia under pressure after scalping two quick wickets in second innings but it was not enough to ensure a win. The match eventually produced no result as Australia captain Lanning offered Mithali a draw at the drinks break in the closing session on Sunday.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here