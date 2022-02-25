On This Day In 2021: Twenty-Seven Wickets Fell on Day Two as India Beat England by Ten Wickets in Ahmedabad

Team India tasted success as they played at the newly built Narendra Modi Stadium for the first time last year. The picturesque stadium in Ahmedabad hosted its first international match in the form of the third Test of the four-match series between India and England. The game served the viewers with a lot of drama and thrill as the spinners exploited the favorable conditions to the maximum.

The Motera Stadium tested the batters of both teams with challenging batting conditions and Virat Kohli’s men were done with the game within just two days. It was one of the shortest Tests played in the history of the game. It equalled the record of the shortest Test match in terms of the days played.

India and England entered the game with 1-1 as England won the first Test by 227 runs while India cruised to a victory in the second Test by 317 runs. Winning the toss in the pink-ball match, skipper Joe Root elected to bat first. The first innings saw a collapse of England as Axar Patel picked up a six-wicket haul.

The spinner was aptly supported by Ravichandran Ashwin and the two together restricted England to 112 runs. For the visitors, Zak Crawley was the only one to show some batting skills as he added 53 runs.

Batting on day two, India were no better as they were bundled out at 145. India’s opening batter Rohit Sharma also shined with his impressive knock of 66 runs. One can’t take away the credit from the visitors as they were really impressive with the ball.

Joe Root and Jack Leach picked five and four wickets respectively to fritter away the advantage gained by the Indian bowlers. A lead of 33 wasn’t substantial and the Englishmen had the golden chance of making a comeback. However, they flattered again and ended up with just 81.

A target of 49 in the fourth innings was no threat for the host as India easily cruised to a victory after batting for just 7.4 overs. Rohit made 25 runs while the other opener Shubman Gill returned with 15 runs off 21 deliveries. The whole game was wrapped up within two days and 140 odd overs as a total of 21 wickets fell on the final day.

