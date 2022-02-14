On This Day in 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh to Win First Overseas Test Series in 4 Years

High on confidence from a remarkable victory against Bangladesh in the first of two Test match series in Chittagong, West Indies arrived at Mirpur. While the Caribbean team looked eager to win their first overseas Test series victory since 2017, Bangladesh was in no mood to make things easy for the visitors. The series decider started on February 11, 2021, with Indies winning the toss and opting to bat first.

Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite opened the innings with John Campbell giving the team a good start. The duo added 66 runs together before Cambell was dismissed by Taijul Islam. Thanks to partnerships in the middle order and crucial knocks by Nkruman Bonner (90), Joshua Da Silva (92), and Alzarri Joseph (82), the visitors put up a total of 409 runs in the first innings.

The pressure of a big total was evident in Bangladesh’s response and the team suffered two early jolts before Tamim Iqbal and skipper Mominul Haque offered some support to the innings.

But before the partnership could turn dangerous, the Indies bowler dismissed Haque. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals with just an exception of a 126-run partnership between Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan. Bangladesh in their response was restricted to 296 runs giving the visitors a 113 lead.

West Indies looked set to pose a big target but Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan proved to be party poopers for Caribbean batters. With Islam bagging 4 and Nayeem picking 3 wickets, West Indies was bundled up for 117 runs giving a 231 target to the hosts.

Bangladesh bowlers had turned the table and now the onus was on the batters to ensure the team’s victory. Banking on a good start given by Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh appeared to be cruising to a comfortable victory. Despite a few hiccups, the hosts looked comfortable at 101 for 3. But that’s when a new twist arrived.

The Indies spinners once again turned the game in their team’s favour and dismissed 6 batters for just 87 runs. From 101 for 3, Bangladesh went down to 188 for 9 and then came the final delivery of the match.

Jamel Warrican picked the final wicket of Mehidy Hasan to seal victory on the fourth day of the test match on February 14. The Caribbean team registered its first Test series victory in four years with a thriller contest.

