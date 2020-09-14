On This Day: India Beat Pakistan in Bowl Out After Match Ended in a Tie

September 14, 2008 is undoubtedly a memorable day for the Indian cricket fans all over the world. This was India's first match in the inaugural WT20, and they faced arch-rivals Pakistan. The match was tied and both teams played out a bowl out, where India were declared the winners.

September 14, 2008 is undoubtedly a memorable day for the Indian cricket fans all over the world. This was India's first match in the inaugural WT20, and they faced arch-rivals Pakistan. The match was tied and both teams played out a bowl out, where India were declared the winners.

It all began with India batting first and scoring 141/9 in their stipulated overs. They were in a spot of bother at 36/4 but Robin Uthappa slammed his maiden fifty and bailed the side out of trouble. He had a handy partnership with MS Dhoni, who also scored 33. While Irfan Pathan scored 20 lower in the order.

Mohammad Asif bowled his heart out and returned with figures of 4/18. But his efforts went in vain, thanks to ordinary performance by their batsmen. They also kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were denied any big partnerships by the Indian team. Pathan was the pick of the bowlers who bagged two wickets and gave away only 20 runs.

Misbah-ul-Haq was the star with the bat as he scored 53 from 35 balls and stayed till the end. But that wasn't enough. The match was tied, as Pakistan failed to score one run in the last two balls bowled by S Sreesanth.

In the bowlout, India won comfortably as the likes of Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Robin Uthappa hit the stumps in succession, while Pakistan couldn't get any hits to the stumps under their belt.

India went on to beat Pakistan in the final of the tournament at later stages and were the first WT20 champions.