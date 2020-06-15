Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Cricketnext Staff |June 15, 2020, 5:13 PM IST
On This Day: India Ease Past Bangladesh into Champions Trophy Final

On this day three years ago, the Indian cricket team registered a comfortable win over Bangladesh in the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy to set up a final clash against Pakistan.

Winning the toss and electing to field first, India got early breakthroughs but Bangladesh rebounded well and at 154-3 in 27 overs were well set to post a decent target on the board.

However, the dismissal of Tamim Iqbal by Kedhar Jadhav proved to be a turning point for the Indians. The Bangladesh batsmen struggled to negotiate Jadhav's sling-arm off-spin and as a result, were forced to take on other bowlers.

India then put the squeeze on in the death overs and Bangladesh could only manage 264-7 in their 50 overs. Tamim Iqbal (70) and Mushfiqur Rahim (61) top scored for them.

Also Read: 15th June, 2018 - Afghanistan Succumb to Massive Loss Against India in Debut Test

In response, India got off to a flyer thanks to Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan was dismissed in the 15th over just before he could complete his half-century but that did not deter India in the slightest.

Rohit was then joined by skipper Virat Kohli in the middle and the two managed to stitch together an unbeaten 178-run partnership and get India home with some ease.

Rohit notched up a century whereas Virat missed out on one by 4 runs as the Indian team made the run chase look easy, albeit aided by a surface that offered very little to the bowlers.

India would eventually go on to lose in the final to arch-rivals Pakistan.

