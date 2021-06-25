On This Day: India Made Test Debut In 1932

India made its Test cricket debut on June 25, 1932. For the first time, Team India played a Test match on this day at the Lord’s ground against England. CK Nayudu became India’s first captain. Instead of five days, it was a three-day match.

When the match began England’s critics and cricketers were taken aback by India’s bowling and batting.

England captain Douglas Jardine won the toss and elected to bat first in the match. The England team would have never anticipated which Indian bowler they would face. Captain CK Nayudu handed the ball over to fast bowler Mohammad Nissar, whose pace astounded the English. England lost three wickets for 19 runs. Openers Percy Holmes and Herbert Sutcliffe bowled by Nissar while it was a run out for Frank Woolley. England captain Douglas Jardine, on the other hand, gained command of his side by making a superb 79, and his team was bowled out for 259 runs in the first innings. In his first test match, Mohammad Nisar managed to take five wickets.

CK Nayudu scored 40 runs despite injury

India’s bowling was outstanding, but the team’s batsmen were ineffective. In the first innings, the Indian team only managed to score 189 runs. CK Nayudu, the captain, scored the most runs with 40. CK Nayudu could have batted better if he hadn’t been injured in his hand during fielding.

England scored 275 for 8 wickets in their second innings. For India, Jahangir Khan grabbed four wickets for 60 runs. India was allotted a big target of 346 runs to win, but they only managed to score 187. Although India lost its debut Test match by 159 runs, its performance garnered worldwide attention.

CK Nayudu was called ‘Hindu Bradman’

On the England visit, India only had to play one Test match against the English team, but after that, Team India played matches against county teams. Captain CK Nayudu hit hundreds against Middlesex and Somerset, accumulating 1613 runs throughout the tour. He also had 59 wickets to his name. CK Nayudu struck 32 sixes during the span of the tour, which was a remarkable accomplishment at the time. In England, CK Nayudu became so well-known that a British publication dubbed him Hindu Bradman. Because he used to play for the Hindu team at the Bombay Gymkhana, CK Nayudu was called the Hindu Bradman.

