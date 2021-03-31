On This Day: IPL Saw Its Youngest Debutant- Prayas Ray Barman

On this day on March 31, 2019, at the age of 16 years and 157 days, Prayas Ray Barman made his debut in the 2019 IPL. Being brought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a stunning Rs. 1.5 crore deal, 7.5 times way over his base price at the 2018 December IPL auctions, Barman made his debut for RCB in the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Barman had surpassed Afghanistan’s Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, who was earlier the youngest player to play in the IPL, at the age of 17 years and 11 days for Kings Punjab.

The right-hand leg-break bowler made news when RCB had won the bid for the youngster in the 2019 IPL auctions and captain Virat Kohli had said that he was an ‘exciting talent’ to have in the RCB squad. Everyone was surprised to see the young talent get his first official taste of the IPL in the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

However, his debut was not a memorable one as Sunrisers Hyderabad had handed RCB one of their worst defeats, by 118 runs. SRH openers Jonny Bairstow and David Warner had smashed centuries to help SRH post a mammoth total of 231 runs. In the four overs Barman had bowled, he was the most expensive bowler, giving away 56 runs.

RCB had no reply to the chase as the Kohli led side were at 30/5 in 6.2 overs bowled. Barman managed to score 19 runs, but it wasn’t his day as SRH went on to win the clash by 118 runs.

Barman did not make an appearance in the IPL ever since. The youngster was released by RCB in 2021 and went unsold in the auction.

Before the IPL stint, it was his performances for Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which captured plenty of attention for his bowling performances. Barman had claimed 11 wickets in 9 matches played and had an outstanding economy of 4.45. In his maiden List A match, Barman had claimed four wickets for Bengal in a match against Jammu.

With the IPL stint over and being unsold in the 2021 IPL auctions, the bowler will now rely on domestic cricket to make his case and better his career in order to shine nationally. The right-hand spinner has so far played nine List A matches and six T20 matches for Bengal in domestic cricket.

At the age of 18 now, Barman will hope to get back on track by building his rapport in domestic cricket and be back in the IPL soon.