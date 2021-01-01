On This Day in 2014: Corey Anderson Smashes the Fastest Hundred in ODI Cricket

Corey Anderson batting at number 5, blasted the fastest hundred in the history of ODI cricket (till then) off just 36 deliveries - Queenstown saw carnage and annihilation like never before as the New Zealand all-rounder hammered as many as 14 sixes in his epic unbeaten 131 off 47 deliveries.

On New Year's Day in 2014, the picturesque town of Queenstown in New Zealand witnessed something it may never again! In a rain-reduced 21-overs a side ODI between the hosts and the West Indies, Corey Anderson batting at number 5, blasted the fastest hundred in the history of ODI cricket (till then) off just 36 deliveries - Queenstown saw carnage and annihilation like never before as the New Zealand all-rounder hammered as many as 14 sixes in his epic unbeaten 131 off 47 deliveries.

The home team went on to score a massive 283 for 4 in their 21 overs at a run rate of 13.47! The most economical West Indian bowler, Nikita Miller, had an economy rate of 11 in the match. Anderson had joined Jesse Ryder at 84 for 4 in the 8th over and the pair added 191 in just 77 deliveries in what was the most astonishing display of hitting ever witnessed in any international match.

Anderson's most productive shot during the knock was the leg glance and he scored as many as 55 runs in the cow corner/ mid-wicket area during his record-breaking innings. He registered his 50 off just 20 deliveries but then accelerated even further and raced to his hundred in another 16. Anderson broke an 18-year-old record set by Shahid Afridi - the Pakistani batsman had smashed a 37-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in Nairobi in 1996.

West Indies were restricted to 124 for 5 and thrashed by a margin of 159 runs.

A year after Anderson's exploits at Queenstown, South Africa's AB de Villiers blasted a 31-ball century against the same opponents in Johannesburg. It remains the fastest hundred in ODI cricket.