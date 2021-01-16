On This Day: January 15th, 2006 - Virender Sehwag Smashes 254 Against Pakistan in Lahore

Virender Sehwag smashed his third 200-plus score in as many years against Pakistan when he blasted 254 off just 247 deliveries against the arch-rivals in Lahore in 2006. It remains the fourth-fastest double hundred in the history of Test cricket.

India, led by Rahul Dravid were on a three-Test tour of Pakistan. It was the series opener in Lahore. Inzamam-ul-Haq won the toss and elected to bat. There were 4 centurions from the Pakistan line-up as Younis Khan (199), Mohammad Yousuf (173), Shahid Afridi (103) and Kamran Akmal (102) all registered hundreds. Pakistan amassed a massive 679 for the loss of 7 wickets before declaring their innings.

India was under pressure. They had to start well and give Pakistan a befitting reply. But no one expected what was to come at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid put together a record 410 opening-wicket stand and batted on 4 consecutive days of the Test - from when they started on Day 2 till the stand was broken on Day 5. It was the second-highest partnership for the opening-wicket in India's Test cricket history just three runs short of the 413-run record set by Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy against New Zealand in Chennai in 1956. It remains the second-highest partnership for any wicket for India in their Test history.

The Nawab of Najafgarh smashed his third 200-plus score in an innings against Pakistan - he had definitely taken a liking to their renowned attack! After Multan in 2004 (309) and Bengaluru in 2005 (201), Sehwag had smashed yet another 200-plus score against arch-rivals Pakistan - third such performance in as many years - again in their own territory! His 254 came off just 247 deliveries and included 47 fours and one six. He batted for 328 minutes before being dismissed on Day 5, the 17th of January.

His double hundred came off just 182 deliveries and is the fourth-fastest (in terms of balls faced) double century in the history of Test cricket after Nathan Astle (153 balls), Ben Stokes (163 balls) and Sehwag himself (168 balls against Sri Lanka in Mumbai in 2009).

It does not come as a surprise that Sehwag features as many as 5 times in the 17 fastest double hundreds of all-time! He was one of the greatest openers in Test cricket history and revolutionized opening the batting scoring big hundreds at a very high strike rate. Not only did he demoralize the best attacks but also created time for the Indian bowlers to bowl the opposition twice.

Sehwag was at his destructive best against the likes of Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Sami and Danish Kaneria in Lahore.

India ended with 410 for 1 in the first innings in just 77.2 overs. The match ended in a draw but India had made a big statement.