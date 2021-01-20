On This Day, January 20 1980 - India Register Their Second Series Win Against Pakistan

- 4th ODI - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended228/6(50.0) RR 4.56
IRE
UAE116/10(36.0) RR 3.22
Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 112 runs
- 4th Test - 15 - 19 Jan, 2021Match Ended369/10(115.2) RR 3.2294/10(75.5) RR 3.88
AUS
IND336/10(111.4) RR 3.01329/7(97.0) RR 3.39
India beat Australia by 3 wickets
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
On This Day, January 20 1980 - India Register Their Second Series Win Against Pakistan
On this day in 1980, India beat Pakistan by 10 wickets in the fifth Test in Chennai to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the six-match series.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 20, 2021, 11:53 AM IST
The first two Tests were drawn in Bengaluru and Delhi. A brilliant team-effort with contributions from the bat from Dilip Vengsarkar, Gundappa Viswanath, Syed Kirmani and Kapil Dev and some fine all-round bowling from Dilip Doshi, Karsan Ghavri, Roger Binny and Shivlal Yadav helped India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 131 runs in the third Test in Mumbai. The fourth Test in Kanpur also ended in a draw.
India vs Australia: From The Eden Gardens to The Gabba - India's Finest Test Wins
Asif Iqbal won the won and elected to bat first in the fifth Test in Chennai. A number of the Pakistani batsmen got starts but failed to convert them into a substantial score. Majid Khan top-scored with 56 but the visitors were bowled out for 272. Kapil Dev picked up 4 wickets while Karsan Ghavri returned with 3. India's skipper, Sunil Gavaskar, then produced a special hundred registering 166 opening the innings for his country. Even as wickets kept falling at the other end, Gavaskar was resolute and defiant at the other. He forged a match-changing 105-run partnership with Yashpal Sharma for the fifth wicket before another crucial 60-run stand for the seventh wicket with Kapil Dev.
Gavaskar was finally dismissed after facing 373 deliveries and spending 593 minutes at the crease. Kapil Dev hammered 84 off 98 deliveries and with good support from Binny (42 not out off 45 deliveries) propelled India to a massive 430 in the first innings. Imran Khan picked 5 wickets in the innings for Pakistan.
India vs England 2021: Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma Back for England Tests; Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar Retained; T Natarajan Misses Out
Kapil then produced a splendid display with the ball running through the Pakistani top and middle order. He saw the back of Sadiq Mohammad, Mudassar Nazar and the great Zaheer Abbas to leave Pakistan reeling at 33 for 3. Ghavri dismissed Majid Khan while Kapil returned to get Asif Iqbal to leave the opposition in tatters at 58 for 5. There was some sort of resistance from Javed Miandad and Wasim Raja but it was a case of too little too late. Pakistan were bowled out for 233 and Kapil returned with fine figures of 7-56 in 23.4 overs.
India chased down the target of 76 in 18 overs with all their 10 wickets intact. Gavaskar remained unbeaten on 29 while Chetan Chauhan was undefeated on 46.
India had taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the six-match series. It was their first series win over Pakistan in 27 years - after their maiden triumph in 1952. The two legends of Indian cricket - Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev - were their heroes.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking