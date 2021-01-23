On This Day - January 23, 2016: India Pulled Off Second-Highest ODI Chase in Australia

- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, 2021Match Ended148/10(43.4) RR 3.39
WI
BAN149/3(33.2) RR 4.47
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, 2021Match Ended287/9(50.0) RR 5.74
AFG
IRE271/9(50.0) RR 5.42
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
On This Day - January 23, 2016: India Pulled Off Second-Highest ODI Chase in Australia
On This Day in 2016 India pulled off the second-highest ODI chase ever recorded in Australia and avoided a 5-0 whitewash. Manish Pandey hit the only hundred of his ODI career.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 23, 2021, 11:42 AM IST
Australia were 4-0 up in the five-match ODI series in 2016. India were playing for pride and honour and did not want to concede a whitewash. MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to field first. While the Indian bowlers did make early breakthroughs, David Warner was in the mood. In Mitchell Marsh he found an able partner and the pair took Australia from 117 for 4 in the 22nd over to 235 in the 39th before the swashbuckling opener was dismissed for 122 off just 113 deliveries.
Marsh remained unbeaten on 102 off 84 deliveries as Australia put up a massive 330 for 7 on the board. 5-0 looked the more likely result. Jasprit Bumrah, on ODI debut, was the pick of the Indian bowlers and returned with 2-40 in 10 overs.
'Do Whatever You Want, We Will Not Tour' - Ravi Shastri's Boycott Threat That Forced Australia U-Turn
However, the great Indian ODI opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave their team a rollicking start adding 123 in just over 19 overs before the left-hander was dismissed for 78 off 56 deliveries. Dhawan smashed 7 fours and 3 sixes in his splendid knock and gave the impetus to India at the start of the innings. He was the aggressor in the partnership with Rohit playing second fiddle. The greatest ODI chaser of all-time, Virat Kohli fell cheaply but Rohit added 97 for the third-wicket with Manish Pandey. He was unlucky to miss out on a hundred as was dismissed by John Hastings for 99 off 108 deliveries.
Pandey then combined with captain cool, MS Dhoni and the duo stitched together a match-winning stand of 94 off 90 deliveries. Pandey took the attack to the Australian bowling attack and contributed 54 off 45 balls in the partnership. Dhoni was in his zone playing within himself taking the match as deep as possible without taking any risk as was his quintessential style in the format. He chipped in with 34 off 42 deliveries before being dismissed by Mitchell Marsh.
'Our Selection Committee Created Bench Strength, Results Are Showing Now' - MSK Prasad
Pandey remained unbeaten on 104 off 81 deliveries - his only international hundred for India - as India chased down the daunting target with six wickets in hand and two deliveries to spare. He had built his innings beautifully scoring his fifty off 38 balls and then getting to the big hundred off 80 deliveries.
It remains the second-highest successful chase in an ODI match by any team in Australia.
Manish Pandey was the Player of the Match while Rohit Sharma the Player of the Series.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking