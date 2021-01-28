On This Day - January 28, 2002: The Sachin-Sehwag Duo Hammer England

On This Day in 2002, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag put together a smashing hundred partnership in an ODI in Kanpur as India made a mockery of the target set by England.

England, led by Nasser Hussain were touring India in 2002. It was the fourth ODI of the six-match series at the famous Green Park in Kanpur. India were 2-1 up. England won the toss and elected to bat first. Marcus Trescothick and Nick Knight gave the visitors a great start as they put on 70 within the first 10 odd overs. Anil Kumble gave the home team the first breakthrough dismissing Trescothick for 18 in the 11th over. Andrew Flintoff was looking dangerous but his stay was made brief when the champion leg spinner picked his second wicket in the 17th over.

Knight was going strong at one end and developing a potentially big partnership with skipper, Hussain when Harbhajan Singh, against the run of play gave India a double breakthrough in successive overs reducing England to 151 for 4 in the 26th over. That opened the floodgates for England. While Graham Thorpe kept the scoreboard ticking from one end, wickets started tumbling from the other. England put up 218 for 7 in their allotted 39 overs.

Javagal Srinath, India's pace spearhead was the pick of the bowlers conceding just 31 runs in his 8 overs and picking a wicket. Harbhajan, Kumble and Ganguly picked two wickets each.

The Indian openers, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag made a mockery of the par score. Both of them were at the peak of their prowess and in destruction mode. They took the attack to the England bowlers and got stuck into the likes of Darren Gough, Matthew Hoggard and Flintoff. They put together 134 for the opening wicket in just over 17 overs reducing the chase to a mere formality. The partnership was broken by Paul Collingwood who dismissed the Nawab of Najafgarh for a brilliant 82 off just 62 deliveries - including 14 scintillating boundaries. Tendulkar and skipper, Sourav Ganguly kept the momentum with the latter contributing 26 off 32 balls.

The Little Master remained unbeaten on 87 off 67 balls - his knock included 13 fours and a six. Dinesh Mongia was undefeated on a run-a-ball 17 as India raced to the target within 30 overs at a run rate of 7.38 with 8 wickets in hand.

Flintoff and Ben Hollioake were blasted for more than 8 runs per over. Gough, Hoggard and Jeremy Snape had economy rates in excess of 7. India had taken a 3-1 lead in the series. Sehwag was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-defining knock at the top of the order for India.