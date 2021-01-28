On This Day - January 28, 2002: The Sachin-Sehwag Duo Hammer England

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/6(50.0) RR 5.94
BAN
WI177/10(44.2) RR 3.99
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120 runs
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
On This Day - January 28, 2002: The Sachin-Sehwag Duo Hammer England
On This Day in 2002, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag put together a smashing hundred partnership in an ODI in Kanpur as India made a mockery of the target set by England.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 28, 2021, 11:39 AM IST
England, led by Nasser Hussain were touring India in 2002. It was the fourth ODI of the six-match series at the famous Green Park in Kanpur. India were 2-1 up. England won the toss and elected to bat first. Marcus Trescothick and Nick Knight gave the visitors a great start as they put on 70 within the first 10 odd overs. Anil Kumble gave the home team the first breakthrough dismissing Trescothick for 18 in the 11th over. Andrew Flintoff was looking dangerous but his stay was made brief when the champion leg spinner picked his second wicket in the 17th over.
India vs England: Who After Ashwin and Jadeja? England Series Could Give a Sneak Peek Into India's Spin Strength
Knight was going strong at one end and developing a potentially big partnership with skipper, Hussain when Harbhajan Singh, against the run of play gave India a double breakthrough in successive overs reducing England to 151 for 4 in the 26th over. That opened the floodgates for England. While Graham Thorpe kept the scoreboard ticking from one end, wickets started tumbling from the other. England put up 218 for 7 in their allotted 39 overs.
Javagal Srinath, India's pace spearhead was the pick of the bowlers conceding just 31 runs in his 8 overs and picking a wicket. Harbhajan, Kumble and Ganguly picked two wickets each.
The Indian openers, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag made a mockery of the par score. Both of them were at the peak of their prowess and in destruction mode. They took the attack to the England bowlers and got stuck into the likes of Darren Gough, Matthew Hoggard and Flintoff. They put together 134 for the opening wicket in just over 17 overs reducing the chase to a mere formality. The partnership was broken by Paul Collingwood who dismissed the Nawab of Najafgarh for a brilliant 82 off just 62 deliveries - including 14 scintillating boundaries. Tendulkar and skipper, Sourav Ganguly kept the momentum with the latter contributing 26 off 32 balls.
On This Day - January 27, 2018: India Register Their Third Test Match Win in South Africa
The Little Master remained unbeaten on 87 off 67 balls - his knock included 13 fours and a six. Dinesh Mongia was undefeated on a run-a-ball 17 as India raced to the target within 30 overs at a run rate of 7.38 with 8 wickets in hand.
Flintoff and Ben Hollioake were blasted for more than 8 runs per over. Gough, Hoggard and Jeremy Snape had economy rates in excess of 7. India had taken a 3-1 lead in the series. Sehwag was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-defining knock at the top of the order for India.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking