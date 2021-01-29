- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/6(50.0) RR 5.94
BAN
WI177/10(44.2) RR 3.99
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120 runs
On This Day - January 29, 2020: Rohit Super Over Special Helps India Seal T20I Series in New Zealand
On this day in 2020, Rohit Sharma hammered 65 off 40 deliveries and then blasted two sixes off the last two deliveries of the Super Over to seal the five-match T20I series for India. It was a stunning performance by the Indian opener.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 29, 2021, 11:46 AM IST
India were 2-0 up in the five-match T20I series. Hamilton was the venue for the third encounter. Kane Williamson won the toss and put India in. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave the visitors a great start putting together 89 in just 9 overs. Rohit was the aggressor and smashed 62 off just 35 deliveries. Rahul was happy to rotate strike and get the occasional boundary. He contributed 27 off 19 deliveries to the partnership.
However, India lost three quick wickets including both their set openers and their charge was slowed down by the New Zealand bowlers led by Hamish Bennett. Virat Kohli took control and registered 38 off 27 deliveries to take the visitors to 179 for 5 in their allotted 20 overs.
On This Day - January 29, 2006: Irfan Pathan's Hat-Trick Rocks Pakistan In Karachi
Bennett picked three wickets but was hammered for 54 in his 4 overs. Ish Sodhi was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers giving away just 23 runs in his 4 overs.
Colin Munro and Martin Guptill gave the home team a fine start before the latter was dismissed by Shardul Thakur for a quickfire 31 off just 21 deliveries. From then on, it was a one-man show with skipper, Williamson taking control of the chase and showing his class. He smashed a magnificent 95 off just 48 deliveries hammering 8 fours and 6 sixes and almost took New Zealand to a win single-handedly. But there was drama at the very death!
The hosts were favourite to win with 9 needed off the final over. Ross Taylor blasted Mohammed Shami for a six off the very first delivery. Three off five balls and two of their very best at the crease - it was New Zealand's game to lose! And they did exactly that. With just two needed off the last four deliveries, Shami saw the back of Williamson off the third ball of the over. Tim Seifert missed the fourth delivery of the over. Two were still needed off as many deliveries. The penultimate ball fetched a bye. The scores were level. And then it happened! Taylor inside-edged the last ball of the over onto his stumps - the match ended in a thrilling tie!
India vs England - From India's Maiden Win in 1961 to England's Stunning Victory in 2012: A Historical Perspective
Williamson and Guptill took 17 off the Super Over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. New Zealand were favourites. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul came out to bat for India. The equation was reduced to 15 off 4 deliveries to be bowled by the experienced Tim Southee. Surely New Zealand had the match wrapped up. No!
Rahul got a boundary off the third delivery and then gave the strike to Rohit leaving him 10 to get off the final two balls. BANG! Six over wide long on. BANG! Six inside-out over long-off. Rohit Sharma had done it for India. They had sealed the series 3-0. Rohit lived up to his reputation of one of the greatest batsmen in limited overs cricket history!
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking