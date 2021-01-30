On This Day - January 30, 1994 - Kapil Dev Equaled Richard Hadlee's Record of 431 Test Wickets

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
On This Day - January 30, 1994 - Kapil Dev Equaled Richard Hadlee's Record of 431 Test Wickets
On This Day in 1994 in Bengaluru, the great Indian all-rounder, Kapil Dev equaled Richard Hadlee's record of 431 Test wickets when he got the wicket of Sri Lanka's Don Anurasiri handing India an innings win and with it an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 30, 2021, 11:04 AM IST
It was the second Test between India and Sri Lanka being played in Bengaluru. India had won the toss, elected to bat first and made merry on a good batting wicket. Navjot Sidhu (99), Vinod Kambli (82) and Sachin Tendulkar (96) all came close to getting a hundred but the only batsman to achieve the feat was the skipper, Mohammad Azharuddin, who top-scored with 108. The home team amassed 541 before making a declaration after losing 6 wickets.
On This Day - January 29, 2020: Rohit Super Over Special Helps India Seal T20I Series in New Zealand
Manoj Prabhakar (4 wickets) and Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble (3 wickets each) ensured that Sri Lanka was bowled out for 231 in under 60 overs giving India a big first innings lead. The visitors, following on, kept losing wickets at regular intervals and with the exception of Hashan Tillakaratne's 80, there were no other substantial contributions.
Kapil Dev was chasing Richard Hadlee's record of the highest number of Test wickets in history. Sri Lanka were reduced to 188 for 8, with Kapil Dev still two wickets behind Richard Hadlee's record of 431 Test wickets. It seemed like the great all-rounder would have to wait for the third Test to equal the record.
But Kapil then suddenly got the wicket of Pramodya Wickramasinghe and was just one wicket away from equaling the great New Zealand all-rounder. There was excitement in the Indian dressing room, amongst the crowd and in the media. And then it happened!
India vs England 2021: England in India, 1993 - A Rare Series Sweep & The Beginning of Home Domination For India
With the team score at 215, Kapil dismissed Don Anurasiri with the captain Azharuddin taking the catch and with it equaled Richard Hadlee's record of the highest number of wickets in Test cricket history. Kapil Dev had reached the magical figure of 431 on Martyrs' Day!
India won the Test by an innings and 95 runs and with it took the series.
Azharuddin was the Player of the Match but handed over the award to Kapil Dev post the match. The Indian legend had picked 5 wickets in the match to reach the tally of Richard Hadlee.
Hadlee was the first bowler in the history of the game to take 400 Test wickets. He achieved the milestone during the first Test against India at Christchurch in 1990. His 400th wicket was that of Sanjay Manjrekar.
Just 9 days after equaling Hadlee's record, Kapil Dev surpassed it when he got rid of Hashan Tillakaratne in the first innings of the third Test in Ahmedabad.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking