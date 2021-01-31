On This Day - January 31, 1999: Tendulkar Almost Pulls Off Sensational Chase Against Pakistan With Majestic Hundred

On this day in 1999, Sachin Tendulkar produced one of the greatest hundreds at home in India's Test cricket history and almost pulled off a remarkable chase against Pakistan battling back spasms and a formidable bowling attack in Chennai.

It was the series opener of the historic Pakistan tour to India in 1999. Chennai was the host city. A strong Pakistani XI, led by the great Wasim Akram won the toss and elected to bat first. Javagal Srinath made early inroads while Anil Kumble got stuck into the middle order to reduce the visitors to 91 for 5 before Mohammad Yousuf and Moin Khan resurrected the innings registering half centuries. Pakistan were bowled out for 238. Kumble bagged 6.

India were given a solid start by openers, VVS Laxman and Sadagoppan Ramesh. The pair added 67 before Akram broke the partnership. Wickets started to tumble and the home team were folded for 254. Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly registered fifties. Saqlain Mushtaq returned with 5 wickets.

Shahid Afridi's majestic 141 in the second innings helped Pakistan post 286 setting India 271. India lost its openers within the first six overs with just 6 on the board. Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar stabilized the innings and took the hosts to 40 for 2 at close of play on Day 3.

90's Indian cricket will be remembered for some great players, but unfortunately also some horrific test match losses, none come more heartbreaking than this one. On this day in 1999....India vs Pakistan- 17 to win4 wickets in handSachin Tendulkar on 136*Oh no...

The stage was set on Day 4 - the 31st of January!

Dravid departed early falling to Akram. Azharuddin and Ganguly were sent packing by the crafty off-spinner, Saqlain Mushtaq leaving India in tatters at 82 for 5. India had only one hope. And his name was Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar!

With wickets tumbling at the other end, the little master decided to put up a fight. While every other batsman was playing out time and overs for a draw, Tendulkar had the belief and confidence to go for a win even after India had lost half their line-up before putting hundred on the board.

In Nayan Mongia he found an able partner and the pair put together a potentially match-changing stand of 136 for the sixth-wicket. During the course of the innings, Tendulkar battled back spasms and pain and recorded a magnificent hundred - one of his very best at home against a bowling line-up comprising Akram, Waqar Younis and Saqlain Mushtaq. But just when it seemed India were going to pull off a remarkable chase, Mongia was dismissed by Akram for 52.

Tendulkar, batting with the tail and back spasms, took India to 254 just 17 short of the target before Saqlain dismissed the genius for the most brilliant 136 off 273 deliveries. Kumble, Sunil Joshi and Srinath could not handle the pressure and succumbed. India were bowled out for 258 and were beaten by 12 runs.

India lost the Test but Tendulkar had produced one of the very best hundreds in India's Test cricket history.