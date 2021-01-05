On This Day, January 5 1941: Birth of Former India Captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (or Tiger Pataudi) was one of the greatest captains in India's Test cricket history. He was also amongst the youngest to lead the country.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (or Tiger Pataudi) was one of the greatest captains in India's Test cricket history. He was also amongst the youngest to lead the country. Pataudi became captain at the age of just 21 years and 77 days! He scored 2793 runs in 46 Tests at an average of 34.91 with 6 hundreds. If not for his eye injury, Pataudi would have had world beating numbers and gone down as one of the greatest batsmen in India's history. However, he made some significant contributions during his 46-Test career three of which we highlight below.

First Test Hundred Ensures Maiden Series Win Against England

India was 1-0 up in the five-match series against England in 1961-62. Chennai was hosting the fifth and final Test. India, electing to bat first posted 428 courtesy a brilliant 103 from Tiger Pataudi and 86 from captain, Nari Contractor. Pataudi was just playing his third Test in the first series of his Test career. Salim Durani picked 6 wickets as England were wrapped up for 281. Set 338 for a win, the visitors were bowled out for 209 handing India a 128-run victory and more significantly their first series win against England in 8 attempts.

A Great Performance at Leeds

England had amassed 550 in the first innings of the series opener at Leeds in 1967. India were in tatters at 59 for 4 when Tiger Pataudi came out to bat in the middle. He top-scored in the innings with a brave and courageous 64 as India were folded for 164. India was expected to capitulate. But their captain was in no mood to surrender. With a better performance from the other batsmen, India, following-on went on to score 510 - it remains the third-highest second innings team total for India in their Test history! The total was built around a brilliant 148 off 348 deliveries from the skipper, Pataudi. India set England a target of 125 and gave them a fight before going down by 6 wickets.

The First Overseas Test and Series Win

Under the leadership of Tiger Pataudi, India went on to record a historic win in the series opener against New Zealand in Dunedin in 1968. The win, by 5 wickets, was India's first Test win overseas. Ajit Wadekar (80 and 71) and Erapalli Prasanna (6 wickets in the second innings) were the architects of the landmark victory.

India went on to register wins in Wellington and Auckland too and won the series 3-1 - it was a historic first overseas series victory for India!​ And it came under the astute captaincy of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.