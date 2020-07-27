On this day in 1990, Graham Gooch scored his career best 333 to set up England's victory over India in the first Test of the series at Lord's.
Gooch, England's captain and opener then, took 485 balls for the knock that lasted a whopping 628 minutes. He smashed three sixes and as many as 43 fours.
India won the toss and put England in to bat. They got Michael Atherton early but Gooch led a strong batting display by England from there on, with centuries from Allan Lamb and Robin Smith.
Batting over two days, England made 653 for 4 declared.
India fought well with the bat making 454, with opener Ravi Shastri and captain Mohammad Azharuddin scoring centuries. Kapil Dev made an unbeaten 77 off 75 balls, including four consecutive sixes that helped India save the follow on.
It gave England an opportunity to bat again, and Gooch continued his top form in the second innings as well. He scored 123 off 113 balls with 13 fours and four sixes to power England to 272 for 4. He thus became the first player to score a triple-ton and a ton in the same first-class match.
"I just had a slice of luck. It was a straightforward catch for a Test wicketkeeper," Gooch had recalled a drop catch from Kiran More when on 36 to Daily Mail.
"But, as I used to say when we dropped people, you can't give a decent player two chances. If you do you're normally going to pay.
"I don't think I was thinking after that drop "I'm going to go on and on now" but I'd learnt to get into a rhythm and to go on without changing my tempo or the way I played."
The target of 472 was too steep for India, who folded for 224 to give England a 247-run victory.
Gooch played 118 Tests for England scoring 8900 runs including 20 centuries.
On This Day July 27, 1990: Graham Gooch Slams Career-Best 333 Against India at Lord's
