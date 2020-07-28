Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

On This Day July 28, 1973: England Women's Cricket Team Win First World Cup Crown

England finished top of the table and secured their first piece of silverware on the world stage.

Cricketnext Staff |July 28, 2020, 3:55 PM IST
On This Day July 28, 1973: England Women's Cricket Team Win First World Cup Crown

On this day in 1973, a Rachael Heyhoe-Flint led England went on to win the inaugural edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

England saw off the challenge from the Australian women and beat them by a comprehensive 92-run margin.

The hosts batted first in the 60-overs a side game. Opener Enid Bakewell led from the front with a glorious 118 and received able support from the middle order in the form of Heyhoe-Flint who scored 64.

England finished with 279/3 and Australia never really got going during their chase.

Jackie Porter, Bev Wilson and Elaine Bray provided some resistance, but England were on a roll.

Two wickets a piece for Mary Piling, Bakewell and Sue Hilliam derailed the Australians, who were bowled out for 187/9.

The tournament was in the form of a league stage, with England and Australia playing the final game.

England finished top of the table and secured their first piece of silverware on the world stage. The tournament had six other teams apart from England. The hosts lost only one game while on their way to the title when they were beaten narrowly by New Zealand.

Bakewell finished with the most runs in the tournament while teammate Mary Pilling finished top of the bowling charts with nine wickets from six games.

Three years later, Rachael Heyhoe-Flint created more history when she led England out against Australia for the first ever women's cricket match at the Lord's. Until that day, with the notable exception of the Queen’s annual visits, women had always been barred from the sacred spaces of the Long Room at Lord’s and kept well away from the immaculately manicured turf.

1973 World Cup finalEngland women vs australia womenFrom The ArchivesOn this daywomen's cricket

