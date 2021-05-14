On This Day: Kohli & AB - Double Hundred Stand vs Gujarat Lions – 2016

- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd ODI - 19 Jul, MonUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jul, SatUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
On This Day: Kohli & AB - Double Hundred Stand vs Gujarat Lions – 2016
One of the greatest, if not the greatest, partnerships in T20 cricket was stitched by Virat and AB during the 2016 edition of the Indian Premier League on May 14 while batting against Gujarat Lions.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 14, 2021, 10:44 AM IST
The classy yet destructive duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers has become synonyms to the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Since AB joined RCB in 2011, he along with Virat has stitched many memorable partnerships on the field and the two together have given a lot of reasons to the fans to ship their bromance.
The Travails of Prithvi Shaw and Kuldeep Yadav – Competition for Slots More Intense Than Ever Before
One of the greatest, if not the greatest, partnerships in T20 cricket was stitched by Virat and AB during the 2016 edition of the Indian Premier League on May 14 while batting against Gujarat Lions. The two batting maestros created history as they both smashed the century while collecting a 229-run stand.
With IPL 2016 heading towards its business days, it was an important game for RCB as they locked horns against table-toppers Gujarat Lions at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Put to bat first, RCB didn’t get off to a good start as Chris Gayle marched back to the pavilion after scoring just 6 runs off 13 balls. After this, though Virat and AB stitched a partnership, they were slow in their approach as with just nine overs to go, the Bangalore outfit was reeling at a score of 81.
However, what followed after 11 overs was a complete carnage as the explosive duo of Virat and AB gave nightmares to the Gujarat Lions. The assault began with AB hammering the bowlers to all corners of the park and reaching his half-century in 26 balls. The batsman didn’t stop here as he continued attacking the bowlers and by at end of the 15th over, RCB found themselves at a comfortable position of 136/1.
AB lived up to his name of Mr. 360 as he amassed 129 runs off 52 balls. All this while Virat stood calmly at one end and played the role of an anchor. With just three overs left Virat was at the score of 52 off 41 and nobody even in the wildest dream would have thought of him breaching the 100-run mark. However, in the last three overs, the skipper showed his class and completed his century after facing just 12 more balls.
There Should Not be Any Problem: Madan Lal on Ramesh Powar Working with Mithali Raj
Thus, after Virat had faced 55 balls, he was proudly standing with a score of 109. Virat and AB together stitched a 229-run stand with the duo collecting as many as 112 runs in the last five overs. The exploits by the iconic duo propelled the home team towards a massive total of 248 runs.
Batting in the second innings, Gujarat Lions could never keep themselves alive in the chase and thus lost all their ten wickets after scoring 104 runs. The same resulted in RCB registering a massive win by 248 runs.
