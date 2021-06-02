On This Day: Mark Craig, Kane Williamson Spin New Zealand to Famous Win Against England at Headingley

On this day, six years ago, a resilient New Zealand squad led by Brendon McCullum overcame the weather condition, which took almost two sessions out of the game, and a confident England unit to register an emphatic 199 runs at Headingley. With this win, the visitors drew the two-match Test series 1-1.

New Zealand scored a combined 804 runs across the Test at an average of almost five and then rattled England’s batting lineup first by pace and swing and on the last day with spin. The win was also special because it was the then fifth New Zealand win in 54 Test matches against England in England and first of the 21st century.

Batting first New Zealand scored 350 runs in 72.1 overs, courtesy of some brilliant batting from Tom Latham (84 runs off 180 balls) and Luke Ronchi (88 runs 70 balls) in the swinging English condition. Stuart Broad starred with the ball for England, picking five wickets for 109 runs.

Incidentally, England managed to score exact 350 runs in reply in 108.2 overs. Adam Lyth led England’s batting attack with 107 runs off 212 balls.

In their second innings, New Zealand scored 454 runs before declaring. BJ Watling was the star of the innings with a fighting 120 runs off 163 balls while batting at number six. Martin Guptill (70 runs off 72 balls), Mark Craig (58 runs off 77 balls) and McCullum (55 runs off 98 balls) also made some valuable contribution with the bat.

Chasing 455 runs to win in the fifth innings, Trent Boult gave New Zealand an edge early in the day by dismissing Adam Lyth and Gary Balance. After that, Kane Williamson and Mark Craig wrecked havoc on the hosts as England were bundled out for 255 runs.

Williamson and Craig shared six wickets between them.

While Craig dismissed Ian Bell, Joe Root and Jos Buttler, Williamson was responsible for the wicket of then English skipper Alastair Cook, Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad. Matt Henry and Tim Southee also chipped in with one wicket each.

Other than Buttler (73 runs off 147 balls) and Cook (56 runs off 171 balls), no other England player was able to counterattack New Zealand’s bowling in the fourth innings as they surrendered the match without any fight.

