On This Day: Mark Taylor and Geoff Marsh in 329 Runs Partnership for 1st Wicket During Ashes 1989

August 10, 1989 was one of the exceptional days in the history of the purest format of the game. Australia were up against England in the fifth Test of the six-match Ashes series 1989 from August 10 to August 14. Mark Taylor and Geoff Marsh scripted history as it was only the third time that an opening pair batted for the whole day in a Test match. The first day of the historic game saw Australian skipper Allan Border opting to bat first.

It was a bad day at the office for the English bowlers as the Australian opening pair of Taylor and Marsh caused destruction on the field. The duo remained unbeaten throughout the day and made batting seam relatively easy. While Taylor remained unbeaten on 141, Marsh walked back after scoring a not out 125 on Day 1. The scoreboard read 301 without any loss after the sunset on the first day.

England finally tested success on Day two as Marsh made a mistake against Nick Cook to end his memorable partnership of 329 with Taylor. Marsh walked back to pavilion at 138 while Taylor went on to post a mammoth score of 219 runs. At the end of the first innings, Australia was seething in confidence with a dominating score of 602 runs on the scoreboard.

Following the massive total posted by the visitors, England suffered an annihilation in the second innings. They could score only 255 runs as Australia’s Terry Alderman went all guns blazing against the opposition’s feeble batting line-up. Terry picked up five wickets while bowling at an economy rate of 3.63.

As England were asked to follow-on, it was almost a repeat Telecast of the third innings. The host’s batting performance deteriorated as they posted only 167 runs to lose the match by an innings and 180 runs.

