CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » On This Day: Mumbai Indians Beat Chennai Super Kings in Last-ball Thriller to Win IPL 2019

On This Day: Mumbai Indians Beat Chennai Super Kings in Last-ball Thriller to Win IPL 2019

On This Day: Mumbai Indians Beat Chennai Super Kings in Last-ball Thriller to Win IPL 2019

On this very day, two years ago Mumbai Indians won their fourth IPL title by defeating Chennai Super Kings in a last-ball thriller.

On this day in 2019, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by one run to clinch their record fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title in a nail-biting final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The history awaited and the stage was all set as Mumbai and Chennai were set to square off against each other, to become the most successful IPL franchise in the history of the league.

Prior to IPL 2019 final, both Mumbai and Chennai had three IPL trophies in their kitty and whichever team would have won the summit clash was set to become the most successful side in the cash-rich league.

Going into the final, the Rohit Sharma led side had an upper hand as they had beaten CSK twice in that season, including in Qualifier 1. On the other hand, Chennai reached the final after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2.

Rohit opted to bat first after winning the toss, however, his decision backfired early in the innings as Mumbai lost both their openers Quinton de Kock (29 runs off 17 balls) and Rohit Sharma (15 runs) inside the powerplay.

Mumbai were reeling at 101 for the loss of five wickets in 14.4 overs when Kieron Pollard walked to bat and titled the match in their favour. The West Indies’ all-rounder smashed 41 runs off just 25 balls as Mumbai posted a mediocre target of 149 runs in their quota of 20 overs.

In reply, Chennai managed to score 148 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs and lost the match by one run. For Chennai Shane Watson starred with the bat, scoring 80 runs off 49 balls. However, his effort was in vain as no other Chennai player was able to counter-attack Mumbai bowlers.

The game was shifting from one way to another with every ball. In the end, Chennai needed nine runs off six balls. However, a speculator bowling from Lasith Malinga guided Mumbai to a sensational victory.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches