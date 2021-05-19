CRICKETNEXT

On This Day: Mumbai Indians' Karn Sharma Spins a Web Around KKR in IPL 2017, Returns with 4/16

On This Day: Mumbai Indians' Karn Sharma Spins a Web Around KKR in IPL 2017, Returns with 4/16

Karn was good right through the season and it was a tactical masterstroke to play him ahead of Harbhajan Singh in such an important match.

Leg spinner Karn Sharma and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah were at their absolute best as they both picked up their best T20 bowling figures and both of them combined to pick up 7 for 23 in seven overs in the face-off against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017. They combined to take Mumbai Indians into their fourth IPL final as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets.

KKR were asked to bat first on a Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch but they never found any momentum as they lost 5 wickets for 31 runs. The only matter of solace for them was a 56-run sixth-wicket partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Ishank Jaggi. However, their total of 107 was not going to be enough and Mumbai went on to cruise through to the final.

Karn was good right through the season and it was a tactical masterstroke to play him ahead of Harbhajan Singh in such an important match. Rohit Sharma brought him inside the powerplay and it was a great move as both Gautam Gambhir and Sunil Narine looked to go after them and KKR were reduced to 31 for 5 and Mumbai Indians had sealed the game there.

For his outstanding bowling performance Karn was adjudged man of the match. “My bowling is coming out well, it wasn’t great last year but I have worked hard on it. This was an important game for the team as we had to qualify for the final, so I just tried to get wickets for my team and bowl them out quickly. It’s a good thing that I am helping out the team,” he said at the presentation.

Captain Rohit Sharma lauded the performance of his bowlers for setting the benchmark early in the piece and for closing the game in the powerplay overs.

