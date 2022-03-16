On This Day, Navjot Sidhu Scored Slowest Double Hundred, Nathan Astle Fastest

March 16 is a historic day in Test cricket. On this day, two prominent batsmen from different counties were successful at hitting double centuries in Test cricket. The only difference was that while one was awarded player of the match despite hitting the slowest double century, the other saw his country lose by 98 runs.

We are talking about Navjot Sidhu and Nathan Astle. Navjot scored a fantastic 201 against the most ferocious West Indies bowling attack in the second test at Port of Spain in 1997. With some good batting by Shivnarine Chanderpaul (42) and Roland Holder (91), West Indies scored 296 in the first innings.

VVS Laxman arrived to bat first but was out for a duck by Curtly Ambrose. It was at this tense moment that Navjot handled the pressure brilliantly and managed to score 201 with a total of 19 boundaries and a six. Navjot stayed on the field for 673 minutes and faced 491 balls. This was followed by equally good batting by Rahul Dravid (57) and Sachin Tendulkar (88). The match ended in a draw but Navjot was praised for standing tall against the West Indies bowling attack. Navjot was also awarded player of the match.

In 2002, New Zealand and England played the first test match of the series at Christchurch from March 13-16. England posed a target of 550 runs against the Kiwis. Mark Richardson (76) and Stephen Fleming (48) managed to make some decent scores but not sufficient enough for New Zealand hoping for a victory. At this moment, Nathan arrived on the field at number 5 and scored a brilliant 222 with a total of 28 boundaries and 11 sixes in just 168 balls. His other teammates failed to generate a similar response and New Zealand could manage to score only 451 runs. Englishman Graham Thorpe, who scored a 200 not out, was awarded player of the match.

