On This Day - November 25, 1982: Birth of Jhulan Goswami

Goswami broke many records, set many milestones and won her country many a match in all formats.

Jhulan Goswami is an icon for Women's Cricket in India and the world. One of the fastest pace bowlers in international cricket history, Goswami broke many records, set many milestones and won her country many a match in all formats. As she turns 38, we look back at 5 Numbers which stand out from her glorious career.

225: The Highest Number of Wickets in ODI Cricket History

Jhulan Goswami has picked 225 ODI wickets in 181 bowling innings at an average of 21.48 and strike rate of 39.2. She has also been extremely restrictive with an economy rate of 3.28. She has picked 6 four-wicket hauls and 2 five-wicket hauls in her career. Goswami is the leading wicket-taker in Women's ODI cricket history. There is a difference of 84 wickets between her tally and the second-highest for India - Neetu David (141).

Goswami has an excellent record in South Africa where she has taken 30 wickets in 18 matches at just 14.76 apiece.

6-31: Goswami's Best Bowling Figures in ODI Cricket

Goswami returned with 6 for 31 in 10 overs against New Zealand at Southgate in 2011.

36: The Third-Highest Number of Wickets in Women's World Cup Cricket

Goswami has picked 36 wickets in 28 World Cup matches at 20.02 apiece and an economy rate of 3.25. She was the third-highest wicket-taker of the 2005 World Cup in South Africa where she picked 13 wickets in 8 matches at 13.53 apiece at an economy rate of 2.74.

16.62 & 49.3: The Best Bowling Average and Strike Rate for India in Test Cricket

Goswami picked 40 wickets in 10 Tests at 16.62 apiece at a strike rate of 49.3 including three five-wickets in an innings and one ten-wickets in a match haul.

1000, 100 & 50: Goswami Belongs to a Select Club of 3 Women Cricketers who have achieved the triple feat of scoring a minimum of 1000 runs, picking at least 100 wickets and taking a minimum of 50 catches in ODI cricket

The other two on the list are Stafanie Taylor of the West Indies and Dane van Niekerk of South Africa.