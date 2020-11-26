On This Day - November 26, 2011: The Second Draw With Scores Level in Test History

Less commonly known and also witnessed just twice in the 143 years of Test cricket are 'Draws With Scores level'!

There have been just two tied Test matches in the history of Test cricket - between Australia and West Indies in Brisbane in 1960 and India and Australia in Chennai in 1986. Equally rare, less commonly known and also witnessed just twice in the 143 years of Test cricket are 'Draws With Scores level'!

There is a technical difference between a tie and a draw with scores level. In a tie, the team batting last has to be bowled out along with the total team scores being equal. But in a Draw with Scores Level, the team batting last is not bowled out but time runs out in the match and it ends with the total team scores being equal.

The first Draw with Scores Level happened between Zimbabwe and England in Bulawayo in 1996, when the visitors, chasing 205 for victory, finished with 204 for 6. Three runs were needed to win off the final ball of the match but Nick Knight could run just two and was run-out attempting the third. He was dismissed for a fine 96 off 117 deliveries.

And then 15 years later drama again unfolded at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai! And with a similar ending!

November 22-26, 2011, Mumbai

The top 6 of the West Indies crossed 50 as the visitors amassed 590 in the first innings. The Indian batting line-up replied with 482 with R Ashwin top-scoring with 103. The match seemed to be heading towards a boring draw as West Indies ended Day 4 on 81 for 2 in the second innings. But there was drama and more drama in store on the final day.

Pragyan Ojha and R Ashwin ran through the West Indies line-up on Day 5 skittling them for 134 in under 60 overs. While Ojha wreaked havoc on the top and middle order, Ashwin polished off the lower order and tail. West Indies had lost 8 wickets in just 23.2 overs adding 53 to their score and were cleaned up before Lunch on the final day.

India were set 243 and had raced to a hundred for the loss of just Gambhir's wicket courtesy a quickfire fifty from Sehwag. However, the legendary openers' dismissal just after triggered a mini collapse and Tendulkar and Dravid exited in quick succession reducing India to 113 for 4. Laxman and Kohli stabilized the innings and took the home team to 148 for 4 at Tea. India lost Laxman with the score at 165 but Kohli and Dhoni had taken them to 188 when the mandatory final hour of the match started.

Rampaul dismissed Dhoni. At 189 for 6, there was panic in the Indian dressing room. Kohli and Ashwin took the score to 224 before Bishoo got the prized scalp of Kohli. India still needed 19 to win. Ashwin and Ishant defied the West Indies' bowlers and batted time and overs inching closer to the target. West Indies were feeling the pressure and missed two run out chances in the 63rd over of the innings but Rampaul struck again and saw the back of Sharma - India were reduced to 239 for 8.

The equation boiled down to three to win with two wickets in hand off the final over of the match. The first three deliveries were dot balls as Aaron struggled against Fidel Edwards to get off the strike. A misfield by Samuels allowed Aaron to take a single off the fourth. Ashwin survived a big lbw appeal - the fifth ball was again a dot ball. India needed two off the final delivery. A sluggish Ashwin was run out as he went for the second run off the final ball of the match. What an end! What a Match!

It was the second DRAW WITH SCORES LEVEL in Test cricket history!