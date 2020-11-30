On This Day, November 30, 1928: The Greatest of All-Time Makes his Debut

Sir Don Bradman made his Test debut against England in Brisbane on the 30th of November, 1928. Batting at number 7 and 6, he registered scores of 18 and 1 in the two innings.

Sir Don Bradman made his Test debut against England in Brisbane on the 30th of November, 1928. Batting at number 7 and 6, he registered scores of 18 and 1 in the two innings. Little did the cricketing and sporting world know what was in store over the course of the next two decades!

Bradman aggregated 6996 runs in just 52 Tests at an average of 99.94 including 29 hundreds and is regarded as the greatest batsman in the history of the game and one of the greatest sports persons that ever lived!

We look back at 5 Numbers that standout in his glorious career.

99.94: The Highest Average in Test Cricket History

Bradman retired with a Test batting average of 99.94. There is him, daylight, more daylight, some more daylight and then the next best on this count - Steven Smith with an average of 62.84. That is how good The Don was and such was his domination!

2.76: The Best Frequency of Scoring Hundreds in Test History

Bradman registered 29 Test hundreds in just 80 innings. His frequency of scoring a hundred (every 2.76 innings) is the best in Test history amongst the top 50 batsmen in terms of batting average (min. 2000 runs). He is followed by George Headley (4 innings), Clyde Walcott (4.93 innings), Steven Smith (5.04 innings), Herbert Sutcliffe (5.25 innings) and Virat Kohli (5.37 innings).

974: The Highest Aggregate in a Series in Test Cricket History

Bradman aggregated 974 runs in 5 Ashes Tests (7 innings) at an incredible average of 139.14 in 1930. He recorded a triple hundred, two double hundreds and a hundred in the series.

2: The Joint-Highest Number of Triple Hundreds in Test Cricket

Bradman recorded two triple hundreds - 334 in the 1930 Ashes and 304 in the 1934 Ashes, both at Leeds (Headingley). Sehwag, Gayle and Lara have also recorded two triple hundreds.

130.41: The Highest Batting Average in the Third Innings in Test Cricket

Bradman scored 1565 runs in 15 such innings (third innings of a Test match) at a sensational average of 130.41 smashing 7 hundreds.