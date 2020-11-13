- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
On This Day: Rohit Sharma's 264* - 10 Interesting Numbers That Define the Record-Breaking Innings
Rohit Sharma blasted a colossal 264 on the 13th of November, 2014 against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata - the highest score ever recorded in ODI cricket history.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: November 13, 2020, 9:25 AM IST
On the 13th of November, 2014, Rohit Sharma blasted a colossal 264 against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata - the highest score ever recorded in ODI cricket history!
On the 6th anniversary of this special innings, we look at 10 interesting numbers that defined the performance:
264*: It is one of only the 8 Double Tons in ODI cricket history
Incredibly, Rohit Sharma has recorded three double hundreds. Martin Guptill, Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle, Sachin Tendulkar and Fakhar Zaman have one each.
2: It was Rohit's second double hundred of his career
Rohit had already hit an unbeaten 209 off 222 deliveries against Australia in Bengaluru on the 2nd of November, 2013.
13: All of Rohit's Double Hundreds have an Association with the Number 13
Usually considered 'unlucky', the number 13 turned lucky for Rohit Sharma as all his three double hundreds had some connection with it.
The dates for his two double hundreds against Sri Lanka (in Bengaluru in 2014 and Mohali in 2017) were 13th November and 13th December.
He scored his first double hundred against Australia in Bengaluru on the 2nd of November, 2013.
13: The Difference Between Rohit Sharma's score and Sri Lanka's total of 251 in the match
Again, the number 13!
152.6: Rohit's Strike Rate in the 264-run innings
It is the highest strike rate amongst all the 8 double hundred scores in ODI cricket.
33: Number of 4s Smashed by Rohit in the innings
It is the highest number of boundaries in an ODI innings. The second-highest is 25 (Sehwag and Tendulkar during their double hundreds)
173: The Joint-Fifth Highest Number of Deliveries Faced in an ODI innings
Rohit Sharma faced 173 deliveries for his 264 in Kolkata. Glenn Turner holds the record and in fact occupies the top two positions on this count. He faced 201 deliveries against East Africa in Birmingham and 177 deliveries against India in Manchester, both in the 1975 World Cup. The most interesting name on the list is Sunil Gavaskar, who faced 174 deliveries - one more than Rohit - for his unbeaten 36 against England at Lord's, also in the 1975 World Cup.
186: Most Runs from Fours and Sixes in an innings
Rohit scored 186 runs (33 fours and 9 sixes) from Fours and Sixes during his knock of 264.
65.34%: The Third-Highest Percentage of Team Runs in a Completed ODI innings
Rohit's 264 was 65.34% of India's total of 404 in Kolkata. Richards' scored 69.48% of West Indies' total of 272 during his unbeaten 189 against England in Manchester in 1984. Kapil Dev's magical unbeaten 175 against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells in the 1983 World Cup was 65.78% of India's total of 266.
198: The Maximum Difference Between the Highest and the Second-Highest Individual Score in an ODI innings
The second-highest score for India (when Rohit scored a record 264) was Kohli's 66.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking