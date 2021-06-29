On This Day: Sachin Tendulkar Become First Batsman To Score Over 15000 ODI Runs

One of the greatest batsmen to have ever played the game, Sachin Tendulkar went past 15,000 runs in one day international on this day in 2007. Sachin, who was also the first to score 10000 ODI runs, zoomed past the mark when he scored a half-century against South Africa in the second ODI in Belfast.

The year 2007 did not get off to a very promising start for the Indian team as they were knocked out of the World Cup in the first round itself. However, the side rallied back and gave a great glimpse of their ability in the ODI series against South Africa and continued this form to the series against England. Sachin was slowly getting back to his groove and in this match, he showed his complete range.

After losing the first match of the series, India needed to be at their best in this must-win clash. The side was chasing 228 to win, and along with Sourav Ganguly, Tendulkar took on the South African bowling attack. He was severe on Makhaya Ntini and pummelled the region between square leg and midwicket where he scored 23 runs. The openers added 134 runs for the first wicket.

He was troubled initially by Andre Nel, but he too had to pay the price of bowling short as Sachin allowed his instincts to take over when he finally broke free with a hook over square leg. In an anti-climax of sorts, Sachin went past the 15K barrier with an overthrow and then kept entertaining by unleashing a number of crisp drives off Andrew Hall.

He looked set to cruise all the way to a century, but the innings was cut short by Thandi Shabalala. Sachin was dismissed for 93 and in the process, fell in the 90s for a second consecutive innings. However, this set him perfectly for a bumper England series where he scored 374 runs from seven innings at an average of 53.52, including scores of 99, 94, and 71.

India chased the target down in 49 overs and levelled the series.

