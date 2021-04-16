On This Day: Sachin Tendulkar Scores Maiden and Only IPL Century for Mumbai Indians

April 16, 2011, saw Sachin Tendulkar complete the only milestone that perhaps eluded him in his illustrious career. Exactly 10 years ago today, Tendulkar scored his first and only century in T20 cricket and the Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians in Mumbai.

Tendulkar scored 100 off 66 balls and remained not out as Mumbai Indians posted 182/2 from their 20 overs against the now defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala. The Little Master had smashed 12 boundaries and three sixes in his 66-ball knock against the side from Kerala.

Sachin opened the innings with Davy Jacobs but Mumbai lost Jacobs early and Tendulkar was joined by Ambati Rayudu (53). The two built the innings slowly before upping the ante and taking on the bowlers. Tendulkar completed his fifty on the first ball of the 14th over with a single off Ravindra Jadeja to deep square leg. His first fifty came off 43 balls but once he went past the landmark, Tendulkar pressed the accelerator and scored the remaining 50 runs off just 23 balls to reach his maiden T20 and IPL century.

The century came off the last ball of the 20th over and in dramatic fashion as Tendulkar raised his bat and soaked in the atmosphere at the Wankhede Stadium.

In total, Tendulkar has played 78 IPL matches and scored 2,334 runs at an average of 33.83. He also has 13 fifties to his name along with the sole century he scored in the match against Kochi in 2011.

However, the day didn’t end well for Tendulkar and MI one could say as Kerala got the better of Mumbai with the bat. Riding on Brendon McCullum’s 61-ball 80 and captain Mahela Jayawardene’s 56 off 36 balls, Kochi beat Mumbai by 8 wickets with an over to spare. McCullum was adjudged the Man-of-the-Match for his knock which included 10 fours and two sixes.

