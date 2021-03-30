On This Day: Sachin Tendulkar's 85 Helps India Beat Pakistan in Semis of 2011 World Cup

- Match 16 - 22 Apr, 2021Match Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(16.3) RR 10.97
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(19.1) RR 10.54
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- 2nd T20I - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
ZIM
PAK
14:30 IST - Harare
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Mumbai
- 3rd T20I - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
ZIM
PAK
14:30 IST - Harare
- Match 19 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
CSK
RCB
15:30 IST - Mumbai
- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonUp Next
PBKS
KKR
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Delhi
- 1st Test - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
ZIM
PAK
13:00 IST - Harare
- 2nd Test - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
SL
BAN
10:00 IST - Kandy
- Match 24 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
MI
RR
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunUp Next
RR
SRH
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 29 - 2 May, SunUp Next
PBKS
DC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 30 - 3 May, MonUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 32 - 5 May, WedUp Next
RR
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 33 - 6 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
PBKS
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd Test - 7 May, FriUp Next
ZIM
PAK
13:00 IST - Harare
- Match 34 - 7 May, FriUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 35 - 8 May, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 36 - 8 May, SatUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 37 - 9 May, SunUp Next
CSK
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 38 - 9 May, SunUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 39 - 10 May, MonUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 40 - 11 May, TueUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 41 - 12 May, WedUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 42 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
MI
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 43 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
SRH
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 44 - 14 May, FriUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 45 - 15 May, SatUp Next
KKR
PBKS
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 46 - 16 May, SunUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 47 - 16 May, SunUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 48 - 17 May, MonUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 49 - 18 May, TueUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
14:30 IST - Rotterdam
- Match 50 - 19 May, WedUp Next
SRH
PBKS
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 51 - 20 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
MI
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
14:30 IST - Rotterdam
- Match 52 - 21 May, FriUp Next
KKR
SRH
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 53 - 21 May, FriUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 54 - 22 May, SatUp Next
PBKS
RR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 55 - 23 May, SunUp Next
MI
DC
15:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 56 - 23 May, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Qualifier 1 - 25 May, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Eliminator - 26 May, WedUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Qualifier 2 - 28 May, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Final - 30 May, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 9 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
On This Day: Sachin Tendulkar's 85 Helps India Beat Pakistan in Semis of 2011 World Cup
It was the final before the final. From the who’s who of the film industry to former cricketing greats, from the political heads of both the countries to half a billion viewers.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: March 30, 2021, 4:15 PM IST
The atmosphere inside the stadium, outside it, all over the country – from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Gir to Guwahti, from North Block to Dharavi, from the local pan-wala to Shah Rukh Khan – the tension was palpable and the excitement unmatched!
India lived up to the expectations and the pressure and went on to register a famous 29-run victory over Pakistan in the 2011 semi-final in Mohali.
We look at 5 standout performers for India from the match.
VIRENDER SEHWAG
Sehwag scored just 38 but made a huge impact on the outcome of the match as more than the number of runs he scored it was the manner in which he scored them against the best opposition bowler handing India the initiative and putting Pakistan on the backfoot.
Umar Gul had been the premier fast bowler not only for Pakistan but overall in the tournament till then. He had picked 14 wickets in 7 matches. His average of 14.5 had been the best amongst all fast bowlers who had picked at least 10 wickets in the tournament. He had also been brilliantly restrictive conceding just 3.86 runs per over and was the only pacer who had an economy rate of less than 4 till then.
Gul’s numbers with the new ball were even more outstanding – he gave away just 63 runs in double the number of deliveries bowled (126) at a stunning economy rate of 3 also picking three wickets. He was hit for only 8 boundaries which meant a boundary conceded every 16 balls approximately – basically he was immaculate with his line and length and impossible to get away.
In the light of the above, Sehwag’s initial onslaught hammering Gul for five boundaries in the third over of the match was a huge setback for Pakistan shattering their morale and gave India the early momentum in the high octane match.
Sehwag smashed 38 off just 25 deliveries at a strike rate of 152 including 9 boundaries.
SACHIN TENDULKAR
Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar 2011 World Cup
Tendulkar’s 85 off 115 deliveries was not his greatest innings in terms of quality neither was he at his fluent best. But it was still his highest impact innings of the tournament and had a larger say in India’s win than the two hundreds he registered against England and South Africa.
Tendulkar scored 32.69% of his team’s runs and anchored the innings preventing India from a collapse after they lost the wickets of Kohli and Yuvraj in quick succession.
Being a knockout, this innings was played under the added pressure of a ‘big-occasion’ match and unlike against England (tie) and South Africa (loss) led India to a win.
ASHISH NEHRA
Nehra controlled the flow of runs from one end and did not let Pakistan get away in the first 10 overs. While Zaheer Khan and Munaf Patel went for a few and gave away a combined 36 runs in the 6 overs they bowled in the mandatory powerplay, Nehra went for just 16 in his 4 overs bowling as many as 15 dot deliveries.
He returned for three overs in the middle of the Pakistan innings and conceded just 3, 1 and 2 runs respectively building pressure on their batsmen constantly pushing up the required run rate.
Nehra then gave Pakistan the final blow getting rid of Wahab Riaz while conceding just 1 run in the 45th over before dismissing Gul in the 47th giving away just 2 runs – by now the match was beyond the reach of Misbah-ul-Haq who was stranded at the other end.
YUVRAJ SINGH
Pakistan were in the driver’s seat and at 100 for 2 after 23 overs with Asad Shafiq looking good and the solid Younis Khan at the other end.
A big upset was on the cards.And then it all changed.
Yuvraj Singh came in to bowl his third over and with the fifth delivery, against the run of play, castled Shafiq. In his very next over, he then enticed Younis into a drive with a slower one outside the off stump only to have him caught at cover by Raina.
Yuvraj had changed the complexion of the match – two wickets in two successive overs. Pakistan could not quite recover from these losses and India had the upper hand for the remainder of the match.
HARBHAJAN SINGH
Harbhajan Singh gave India two crucial momentum changing and potentially match-changing breakthroughs in the semi-final.
Misbah and Umar Akmal had forged a 36-run run stand for the fifth-wicket. Akmal, in particular was looking very dangerous and threatened to take the match away from India batting on 29 off just 24 deliveries before Harbhajan got the better of him with an arm ball which caught him in the crease.
Afridi and Misbah then took Pakistan to 184 for 6 putting together 34 off 33 deliveries for the seventh wicket. With the required run rate hovering around 9, Pakistan were still in with a realistic chance.
It was again Harbhajan who came to the party getting Afridi caught off a high full toss.
This pretty much sealed the game for India.
