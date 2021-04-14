CRICKETNEXT

On This Day: Samuel Badree Completes Hat-Trick on IPL Debut for RCB

The West Indian got the wickets of Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan and Rohit Sharma in the third over of the Mumbai innings to reduce them to 4/7 in their chase of 143.

On April 14, 2017, Samuel Badree became the second Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler to take a hat-trick in IPL when he ran through the Mumbai Indians batting at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.Badree spun a web around the Mumbai batsmen as they had no answers to his bowling in the powerplay. The West Indian got the wickets of Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan and Rohit Sharma in the third over of the Mumbai innings to reduce them to 4/7 in their chase of 143.

The first player to go was Parthiv who was out caught to Chris Gayle at extra-cover and he followed it up McClenaghan, who hit a full toss straight to Mandeep Singh at long on. The third was the prized scalp of Rohit, who failed to pick the google and ball rattled his stumps to complete Badree’s hat-trick. It was the first hat-trick of the season and 15th overall in the 10 seasons of the IPL back in 2017.

With the three wickets, he became the 12th bowler to pick a hat-trick in the IPL and second after Praveen Kumar for RCB, who achieved the feat in 2010 against Rajasthan Royals by getting the wickets of Damien Martyn, Sumit Narwal and Paras Dogra.

Badree finished the game with figures of 4-1-9-4 with the fourth wicket being of Nitish Rana when the score was on 33 from 8 overs.

However, the leg-spinner’s heroics didn’t help Bengaluru clinch the game as Kieron Pollard came up with a fantastic innings to win the game for the eventual champions in 2017.

Pollard scored a 47-ball 70 and along with Krunal Pandya (37* off 30 balls) ensured Mumbai get over the line with seven balls to spare. Pollard was adjudged the Man-of-the-Match for his innings, which included three fours and five sixes.

