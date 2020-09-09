On this Day - September 9 1994: Sachin Tendulkar Registers His Maiden ODI Ton

Sachin Tendulkar made his ODI debut back in December 1989 but it took him almost five years to notch up his maiden ODI ton. But once it came, Tendulkar never looked back and the rest is history. He became a master in limited overs game as he made his way to 49 ODI centuries. Yes 49.
It was today exactly 26 years ago at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo that Master gave a peak to the world of what is to come. India were playing Australia in a triangular involving Sri Lanka. It was the third match of the tournament and India needed a win desperately to gain the upper hand.
Tendulkar played his part brilliantly as India beat Australia by 31 runs but it was his superb century, 110 to be precise, that actually laid the platform for the win. Tendulkar took his time initially and then went after the bowlers. India had an opening partnership of 87 runs and dominated the game from that point on.
Tendulkar played some brilliant shots on the way to his maiden ton. For instance he took on Shane Warne and came out of the crease to launch the spinner on several occasions. He punched pacer Craig Mcdermott off his back-foot. Such was his effort, that wicketkeeper Ian Healy couldn’t help but clap in appreciation.This innings actually set up his rivalry with the Aussies which reached its peak in Sharjah.
And it was this day that Tendulkar actually showed his fans of what is to come in the future. Tendulkar went onto score 48 more ODI centuries and would turn into a national icon over the years. He would also have 51 Test centuries to his name before he hang up his boots in November 2013.
