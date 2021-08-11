On This Day: Shane Warne Becomes First Bowler To Take 600 Test Wickets in 2005

Shane Warne is arguably the best spinner to have ever played the game. From a strapping young man who could give the ball a rip, to a master tactician who flummoxed batsmen, Warne has left an indelible imprint on the game. After a not-so-overwhelming debut against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the leggie went on to pick up 700 wickets in Tests and on this day during the 2005 Ashes series, he trapped Marcus Trescothick of England to pick up his 600th Test wicket.

Australia was taking on England in the 3rd Test in Manchester and Warne was standing on 599 wickets. England batted first, but lost the wicket of Andrew Strauss rather quickly. However, Trescothick found an able ally in Captain Michael Vaughan and together the duo took the attack to Australia. Marcus Trescothick notched up a century and added 137 runs with Vaughan in only 22.3 overs.

Warne too copped some punishment in his first couple of overs, but then switched to round the wicket angle. In his 5th over, the left-hander tried to get down low to sweep a ball that was pitched outside the off stump. However, the ball bounced a touch, kissed his gloves and rolled on to his pads and then to the back of his bat and wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist pouched a sharp chance. With this wicket, Warne became the first bowler in the history of Test cricket to breach the milestone of 600 wickets.

He went on to pick three more wickets in the innings, but England piled on 444 primarily due to the 215-ball 160 from the skipper Michael Vaughan.

ICC Tweet:

Bowlin’ Shane 👏On this day in 2005, @ShaneWarne made history at Old Trafford, becoming the first player to take 600 Test wickets. pic.twitter.com/ZpLGzAxY8u — ICC (@ICC) August 11, 2021

Warne remains the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket and is behind Sri Lanka spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan who ended his career with 800 Test wickets.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here