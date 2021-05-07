On This Day: SRH’s Eoin Morgan Smashed 28-ball 63 Against Rajasthan in IPL 2015

- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- 2nd Test - 7 May, FriUp Next
ZIM
PAK
13:00 IST - Harare
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
On This Day: SRH’s Eoin Morgan Smashed 28-ball 63 Against Rajasthan in IPL 2015
Morgan scored just 18 runs off his first 15 balls. And after that, he accelerated full throttle. Morgan’s next six of eight balls crossed the boundary line
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 7, 2021, 8:25 AM IST
On this day in 2015, during the 8th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad made some bold decisions and it paid off. SRH dropped both their foreign pace stars Dale Steyn and Trent Boult from their playing XI for the first time and padded up their middle order by including Ravi Bopara. SRH played their top four overseas players – David Warner, Moises Henriques, Ravi Bopara and Eoin Morgan – in the top five.
The result, SRH posted 201 runs for the loss of four wickets in their stipulated 20 overs and won the match by seven runs. Batting first, Warner along with Shikhar Dhawan gave Hyderabad a flying start. The duo snitched a 48 runs stand in 4.3 overs.
Morgan walked to bat at number four when SRH was reeling at 127 for 3 in the 15 overs. However, Morgan did the job for Hyderabad as he scored a blistering 63 runs off 28 balls. Morgan scored just 18 runs off his first 15 balls. And after that, he accelerated full throttle. Morgan’s next six of eight balls crossed the boundary line as he raced to the fifty run mark in just 23 balls. His knock was laced with four boundaries and five huge sixes.
Apart from Morgan, Dhawan also starred with the bat, scoring 54 runs off 35 balls. In reply, Rajasthan managed to score 194 runs for the loss of seven wickets, losing the match by seven runs. Chasing a mammoth total of 202 runs to win, Rajasthan lost both their openers – Ajinkya Rahane (8 runs off six balls) and Shane Watson (12 runs off 12 balls) in the powerplay.
After two early wickets, Steve Smith fought back as he scored 68 runs off 40 balls. However, he did not get any support from the other side. James Faulkner and Sanju Samson also tried to revive Rajasthan’s innings as they scored 30 runs off 19 balls and 21 runs off 10 balls, respectively, but the duo was not able to take RR across the line.
In the end, when RR needed 57 runs off 18 balls to win, Bhuvneshwar Kumar sealed the game for SRH by removing both Samson and Faulkner from the attack. Praveen Kumar conceded three huge sixes as Chris Morris took him to cleanser but he tightened up against as Hyderabad won the match by seven runs.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking