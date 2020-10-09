On This Day: Srikanth, Sidhu's Efforts Went in Vain as Australia Edge India By a Run in 1987 World Cup

On this day (October 9) in 1987, India took on Australia in the ICC World Cup in Chennai. In a closely contested match, Allan Border's team edged Kapil Dev's India by a run.

On this day (October 9) in 1987, India took on Australia in the ICC World Cup in Chennai. In a closely contested match, Allan Border's team edged Kapil Dev's India by a run.

Winning the toss, India elected to field first. David Boon and Geoff Marsh opened that batting for the Australian team. The duo stitched a 110-run partnership for the first wicket before Boon fell prey to Ravi Shastri. Dean Jones came in the middle but his stay was relatively short-lived as Maninder Singh picked up his wicket.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Captain Border then came onto bat but even he couldn't produce a big score as he was removed by Roger Binny. Geoff Marsh was the next batsman to depart after scoring his third ODI hundred, and second against India.

Later on, three brief knocks from Tom Moody, Steve Waugh and Simon O'Donnel helped Australia post 270 runs on the board.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

In reply, India got off to a steady start as Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikanth ably faced the new ball challenge. However, Peter Taylor gave Australia the breakthrough by picking up Gavaskar's wicket.

ODI debutant Navjot Singh Sidhu then joined Kris Srikanth in the middle. The duo stitched a 62-run partnership for the second wicket before Steve Waugh sent Srikanth packing.

Sidhu however continued and scored a 79-ball 73 hitting four boundaries and five sixes before Craig McDermott cleaned him up. With 7 wickets in hand, India needed 64 runs to win after Sidhu's wicket fell but the host nation's batsmen could not reach the target as Australian bowlers wrapped up the innings in the second last ball of the match, winning the contest by a run.