On This Day: Stuart Binny Notches Best ODI Bowling Figures for India

On this day 6 years ago, all-rounder Stuart Binny wrote himself into the history books as he notched up the best bowling figures in ODIs for India as they beat Bangladesh in a low-scoring thriller.
India came into this match leading the three-match ODI series 1-0 and a win would have ensured the series was wrapped up. However, when they were bundled out for 105 being put in to bat by the hosts, no one gave them a chance of walking away victorious.
The bulk of the damage was done by debutant pacer Taskin Ahmed, who ended the first innings with figures of 5-28 in 8 overs. He got the key wickets of Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Binny.
The match was interrupted by rain and that ensured the pacers had plenty of joy on a Mirpur track that is usually not favourable to quicks.
The conditions were such that no batsman looked comfortable and Binny's medium pace became unplayable due to the amount of swing that was on offer.
Mohit Sharma (4-22) also took advantage of the conditions on offer and it was him who got the ball rolling for India as he got rid of both openers Tamim Iqbal and Anamul Haque.
Binny did most of the damage thereafter, running through the bulk of the middle and lower order. His figures make for mind-boggling reading: 4.4-2-4-6. He bowled a total of 26 dot balls and didn't concede a single boundary.
Thanks to Binny's onslaught, Bangladesh were bundled out for a paltry 58 in 17.4 overs.
